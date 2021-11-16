There’s A Fancy French Bistro Hidden Inside This Boutique Hotel In Washington
There’s certainly no shortage of chic hotels in downtown Spokane. Between the impressive Davenport collection and the trendy Ruby chain, you’ll always have a fantastic place to stay when you visit the Lilac City. And if you have the good fortune of staying at Hotel Indigo, you can sneak right into a sleek bistro for a delicious meal.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Ready for a Spokane staycation? Learn more about all Hotel Indigo has to offer here.
Address: Magnolia American Brasserie, 110 S Madison St, Spokane, WA 99201, USA
