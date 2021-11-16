There’s A Fancy French Bistro Hidden Inside This Boutique Hotel In Washington

There’s certainly no shortage of chic hotels in downtown Spokane. Between the impressive Davenport collection and the trendy Ruby chain, you’ll always have a fantastic place to stay when you visit the Lilac City. And if you have the good fortune of staying at Hotel Indigo, you can sneak right into a sleek bistro for a delicious meal.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Hotel Indigo is located on South Madison Street in downtown Spokane.

The Hotel Indigo Spokane hosts a lot of business travelers as well as residents of the PNW enjoying some local travel.

The rooms here are modern, comfortable, and spacious.

When you're hungry, you won't even have to leave the hotel for a decadent dinner -- not with Magnolia American Brasserie right there on-site.

Magnolia American Brasserie is the fourth local restaurant operated by chef Steve Jensen, who strives to create an approachable French inspired menu.

The menu rotates regularly, but you'll always find plenty of small plates like French Onion Soup and this Wedge Salad...

... and of course, you'll have your choice of hearty entrees like steaks and pasta.

Magnolia American Brasserie is open Tuesday - Saturday at 8 a.m. for breakfast, then again at 4 p.m. for dinner.

Ready for a Spokane staycation? Learn more about all Hotel Indigo has to offer here.

Address: Magnolia American Brasserie, 110 S Madison St, Spokane, WA 99201, USA

Jessica Wick is a writer and travel enthusiast who loves exploring new places, meeting new people and, of course, beautiful Big Sky Country and every part of Washington State.