ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

There’s A Fancy French Bistro Hidden Inside This Boutique Hotel In Washington

By Jessica Wick
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 2 days ago

There’s certainly no shortage of chic hotels in downtown Spokane. Between the impressive Davenport collection and the trendy Ruby chain, you’ll always have a fantastic place to stay when you visit the Lilac City. And if you have the good fortune of staying at Hotel Indigo, you can sneak right into a sleek bistro for a delicious meal.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGOIs_0cxxipqY00
Hotel Indigo is located on South Madison Street in downtown Spokane.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGLjN_0cxxipqY00
The Hotel Indigo Spokane hosts a lot of business travelers as well as residents of the PNW enjoying some local travel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5lj0_0cxxipqY00
The rooms here are modern, comfortable, and spacious.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWa19_0cxxipqY00
When you're hungry, you won't even have to leave the hotel for a decadent dinner -- not with Magnolia American Brasserie right there on-site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z69GI_0cxxipqY00
Magnolia American Brasserie is the fourth local restaurant operated by chef Steve Jensen, who strives to create an approachable French inspired menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZglZp_0cxxipqY00
The menu rotates regularly, but you'll always find plenty of small plates like French Onion Soup and this Wedge Salad...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIumu_0cxxipqY00
... and of course, you'll have your choice of hearty entrees like steaks and pasta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45O0YY_0cxxipqY00
Magnolia American Brasserie is open Tuesday - Saturday at 8 a.m. for breakfast, then again at 4 p.m. for dinner.

Ready for a Spokane staycation? Learn more about all Hotel Indigo has to offer here.

Address: Magnolia American Brasserie, 110 S Madison St, Spokane, WA 99201, USA

Jessica Wick is a writer and travel enthusiast who loves exploring new places, meeting new people and, of course, beautiful Big Sky Country and every part of Washington State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Washington

These Pampered Wilderness Canvas Cabins Will Take Your Washington Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level

The oxymoron “Pampered Wilderness” may be one of the best two-word labels ever created for an accommodation. What better phrase could describe a setting that offers luxury amid the rustic nature of a state park? The surrounding fir and cedar trees and a campfire provide the outdoor “camping” feel, while the well-appointed tents (described by […] The post These Pampered Wilderness Canvas Cabins Will Take Your Washington Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway Is A Back Road You Didn’t Know Existed But Is Perfect For A Scenic Drive In Washington

Washington’s scenery is incredibly diverse, making it the ultimate spot for road trips. Whether you’re in the mood for an oceanside cruise or a mountainous drive, our scenic byways will deliver. The Evergreen State is also full of off-the-beaten path byways and back roads that are always worth exploring. If you happen to find yourself in Central Washington, don’t miss the chance to take the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Kelsey Creek Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Animals In Washington

Privately owned and operated animal farms and petting zoos are not uncommon in Washington, yet the Kelsey Creek Farm has its own distinctions as a public park in the middle of a metropolitan, residential area. The City of Bellevue owns the 150-acre property, just 10 miles from downtown Seattle. The farm offers the refuge of […] The post You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Kelsey Creek Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Animals In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Restaurants
Only In Washington

The 48-Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Washington Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

There’s a lot of folklore surrounding the invention of the margarita. And while we may never know where it truly originated, what we do know is that it’s now a staple at Mexican restaurants everywhere, for which we are thankful. And there’s no need to choose between quality and quantity when you order one at Margarita Factory. Their giant margaritas are irresistible.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Dine Inside A Snow Globe At Luna In Washington

There’s certainly no shortage of tasty dining options in Spokane. Once a somewhat underwhelming place for foodies, the Lilac City has welcomed more than one celebrity chef in recent years, and the tried-and-true eateries that are still around are better than ever. And one neighborhood gem, Luna, just opened their seasonal snow globes. It doesn’t get better than this.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Indigo#Hotels#Boutique Hotel#French Bistro#Food Drink#American Brasserie#Wa 99201#Big Sky Country
Only In Washington

Kopachuck State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Washington That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

In Washington’s vast system of more than 140 state parks, some venues can be overlooked. Kopachuck State Park is one of those areas that’s relatively undiscovered. Visitors use phrases such as “stumbled upon” in sharing their experiences. One major highlight is the views of the water from the 5,600 feet of saltwater shoreline on Henderson Bay. Wading is a popular activity. While the water temperature varies during the year, the scenery framed by Cutts Island and the Olympic Mountains in the distance is a constant.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

10 Christmas Light Displays In Washington That Are Pure Magic

It’s that time of year again, and Washington is ready to celebrate. The holiday season is a magical time in the Evergreen State, especially when the light displays come out in full force. Have you ever asked yourself, “where can I find Christmas lights near me?” Look no further! If you’re ready to get into […] The post 10 Christmas Light Displays In Washington That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Quaint Wagon Ride Through Leavenworth, Washington Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In

Leavenworth is such a dreamy destination in any season. Whether you’re going for a festival, a romantic weekend getaway, or the seemingly never-ending Christmas light displays, our Bavarian village is always a delightful spot to visit. And if you’ve ever seen a happy group smiling from the back of a horse-drawn carriage and wanted that experience for yourself, we have good news — the company behind them is called the H.C. Anderson Carriage Co., and they operate all year long.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Washington

This Cozy Bed And Breakfast In Washington Wine Country Will Completely Relax You

Grandview is a small agricultural city in the Yakima Valley. And while it doesn’t have many amenities that draw tourists to it, it does happen to be in the heart of wine country. The next time you head that way for a tasting, treat yourself to a nice or two at the Cozy Rose Inn. This beautiful bed and breakfast is relaxing, romantic, and perfectly picturesque.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Everyone Loses Their Minds Over These Authentic Lobster Rolls In Washington

If you’ve spent any time near Edmonds in the last couple of years, you may have heard the buzz about The Market Fishmonger & Eatery. While a casual seafood spot isn’t out of the norm for Western Washington, the featured menu item is. It isn’t easy to find authentic East Coast lobster rolls here, but […] The post Everyone Loses Their Minds Over These Authentic Lobster Rolls In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Stunning Washington Cabin Is Also A Fire Lookout Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

Do you enjoy hiking as well as mountain views? Many places to stay have great views, but this cabin in Washington is more equipped than most places. Lookout tower cabin, here we come! Bookmark this cabin and hiking trail if you’re up for an adventure unlike any other. If you’d like to book this beautiful […] The post This Stunning Washington Cabin Is Also A Fire Lookout Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Here Is The Single Most Beautiful Washington Covered Bridge To Explore This Fall

Fall is such a magical time of year in Washington. From our pumpkin patches to our Halloween attractions and spooky events, this is a lively season here in the Evergreen State. And when it comes to fall foliage, we’re especially lucky. Our autumn hues start early in the season, and they linger well into November. […] The post Here Is The Single Most Beautiful Washington Covered Bridge To Explore This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Nestled Between The Mountains And The Sea, Maitland Manor Is The Perfect Washington Storybook Inn

There’s no doubt about it; Washington is magical. With its stunning forests, historic towns, coastal terrain, and rugged mountains, there’s no shortage of things to admire about the Evergreen State. No matter if you’re a resident or simply traveling through, you’ll want to be sure to pick an accommodation that showcases all that the state […] The post Nestled Between The Mountains And The Sea, Maitland Manor Is The Perfect Washington Storybook Inn appeared first on Only In Your State.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Only In Washington

Only In Washington

3K+
Followers
577
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy