CA gas prices hit record highs, here’s where to find cheapest gas in the Coachella Valley

Gas prices hit an all-time record high in California for the second day in a row Monday.

Prices soared to a statewide average of more than $4.68 per gallon. Just one day before, on Sunday, they broke the previous record from back in 2012.

Elizabeth Kretz was filling up Monday night at the cheapest spot for gas in the valley, the Sinclair station at 82253 Indio Blvd in Indio. Gas there was just under $4.20 per gallon.

Kretz said she's trying to cut costs any way possible. "I save everything I possibly can - driving a smaller car right now versus my truck all the time," she said.

About 15 minutes away, at the Circle K on Washington Street and Highway 111 in La Quinta (78364 CA-111) the price was $4.33 there. Some drivers were shocked to learn they were paying the highest price in the valley, according to Gas Buddy.

"I didn't realize that," said John McGloughlin. "I went by this morning; I think it was $4.17 or $4.23. Now it's over a dime in one day; it's really surprising!"

Southern California AAA spokesman Doug Shupe said the high demand for gas is due in part to the pandemic and people making up for lost time.

"This fall, as more and more people got vaccinated, people's desire to travel again increased," Shupe said.

Experts said the skyrocketing price of gasoline is related to the spike in sales for electric sales – up 200% year-to-year, according to data from Kelley Blue Book & Cox Automotive.

And while projections show most people won't change their holiday travel plans, the new record gas prices have some reconsidering.

"I'll travel for Thanksgiving and then I won't travel again for the rest of the year," Kretz said.

This time last year, the cost of gas was just $3.20 per gallon. The average price in California now is more than $1.24 higher than the national average.

Experts said we might not see relief until into the new year.

