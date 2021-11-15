ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Residents Want Different Speed Limits on These 13 Roads

By Mateo
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever found yourself driving behind a car that is just going too slow? Maybe you have looked in the rear view mirror and noticed a car that is far...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho State Police: ‘Please, Drive Well, Idaho!’

Unlike many of us, the Idaho State Police, will be out in force this weekend to keep you safe during the busy holiday weekend. This weekend will be one of the most active for Idahoans traveling to visit friends and relatives. The ISP will be working with other police departments to help keep drivers aware and alert while traveling throughout our state.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Bogus Basin is Ready with ALL the Winter Fun Activities

Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and has been a part of the Treasure Valley for nearly 80 years. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience, rather than putting the money into the hands of upper management or owners. Nope Bogus Basin is better than that, and continues to make it self better year over year due to being a non profit. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Even Though Christmas is on the Brain, Don’t Forget About Camping for Next Summer – It’s Time to Reserve

We may be ramping right into winter and Holiday mode in the Treasure Valley and Gem State but this is a reminder not to totally set aside camping season in your mind. While yes, that seems silly unless you are carefully planning to surprise your kids, sibling, parents, friend or sweetheart with camping gear or survival gadgets. Reserving those sought after and prime camping sites for next year is a whole other part to think about.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Boise, ID
Traffic
City
Boise, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

15 Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive

In the Treasure Valley, most people already have their favorite spots to find certain foods. When you're craving Finger Steaks, you know exactly where you're heading to. It's cold and dreary? You've got your favorite soup spot. Grilled cheese sandwiches? There's a very Boise guide to that, too!. But what...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Gas Prices Refuse to Drop

As we get closer to the holidays, it seems all Idahoans want for Christmas is lower gas prices. Unfortunately, it looks like the price of gas resembles Embenzier Scrooge. Idaho's gas prices continue to be at recent record highs despite the end of the summer and now fall driving seasons. Drivers have been deprived of the annual drop in gas prices that occurs during this time of year.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Have You Ever#Can We Talk#Road Rage
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Man Killed when Wheel Hits His Car on Interstate 84

A 59-year-old man was killed when a wheel came off another vehicle and struck his car Saturday night on the interstate in Nampa. The man from Nampa was driving a 2017 Subaru Forester westbound on Interstate 84 at around 9:50 p.m. when a wheel from a Dodge pickup traveling eastbound broke free and crossed the median, striking the Subaru which then hit a barrier. ISP said the man, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the juvenile driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash blocked the roadway for about three hours.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Five Most Fascinating Facts

Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, with more and more people moving in from across the country. However, did you know the Gem State is the fourteenth largest state geographically in the country? Join us now as we take a look at five fascinating facts about your favorite state.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy