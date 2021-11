If there is a silver lining to this, it isn’t a lower body injury to Hunter, but that’s about where the positives end. Hunter had been playing fantastic defense and was coming off a 26-point explosion against the Nets on November 3rd. Dre was also having his best season as a shooter, canning 39.5% of his threes and shooting 45% from the floor. Thankfully, it isn’t a season-ending injury, but the hits keep coming for the Hawks. Outside of a big win against the Bucks last night, it feels like they can’t catch much of a break to start this season.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO