University of Arizona vs Texas Southern

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who for decades steadfastly maintained their innocence in the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X are set to be exonerated Thursday, after a nearly two-year-long re-investigation. Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam were convicted in 1966, after a trial...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who killed Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man. Under cross-examination by the prosecution on his second day of testimony,...
WASHINGTON — Before the House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and throw him off committees, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a veiled warning to Democrats that their seats may not be safe if his party takes control next year. The clash is the latest example of escalating...
(CNN) — The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial began a third third day of deliberations on Thursday for five felony charges related to the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 12-person jury, made up of five men...
Chinese officials have remained silent or outright dodged questions about missing tennis player Peng Shuai after posting an email she allegedly sent to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). Tennis players across the world have called for an investigation into allegations Peng, 35, made in a social media post describing sexual...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police scoured the city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown. Few details...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering."
