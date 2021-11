Just eight days ago, the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers took a 26-point lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder only to see it dwindle away as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley led OKC to a123-115 comeback win. The end of the game, in particular, was a frenzy; game-winning shots were air-balled, the Thunder tried to give the game away with turnovers, and Russell Westbrook was upset with Bazley for stealing a pass and dunking a ball while the Lakers were still trying to score in the waning moments of the game.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO