ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By What's On TV Staff
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (7-7) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV. How to Watch...

www.si.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Watch Toronto Raptors#The Toronto Raptors#Watch Raptors#Trail Blazers Game Day#Nba League Pass Arena#Moda Center Live Stream#Trail Blazers Players
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
lineups.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls 11/8/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy