COVID-19 Information Update for Johnson Co

COVID-19 is not letting up in Delta County, or in our neighboring counties. From Tuesday, November 2, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 149 new cases for a total of 4246. Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 13.5 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 4 additional deaths in the last week, bringing our total to 88; a female 25-34, a female 55-64, a female 85+, and a female 65-74. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Comments / 0