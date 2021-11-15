ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Information Update for Johnson Co

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the latest COVID-19 information from the Johnson Co Health Department, as...

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. health officials to give COVID-19 update

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County will update the public on its COVID-19 situation at 10:30 a.m. in a press call. Officials will give the latest numbers of cases in the community and hospitals. Bozeman Health will share information about the vaccine requirement from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.
BOZEMAN, MT
kfsk.org

COVID-19 information and call-in programs on KFSK

Petersburg’s emergency operations center had disbanded and KFSK is only doing occasional radio show updates. Find the latest case numbers on the Petersburg Medical Center’s dashboard. Here’s the latest numbers for staff and student cases from the school district. As Petersburg experiences its largest outbreak of the pandemic, borough, hospital...
PETERSBURG, AK
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 845 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 845 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the new cases, 641 are confirmed cases and 204 are probable. The two new deaths happened in November and both people were 65 or older. There have been 9,234 total hospitalizations and 143,372 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,422. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Jchd
Chicago Tribune

Illinois health department urges everyone 18 and older to get a COVID-19 booster; CDC authorizes boosters for all adults nationwide soon after

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that all adults statewide should get COVID-19 booster shots, a few hours before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially authorized boosters for all adults nationwide. State officials said early data indicates vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infections wanes over time, in part due to the greater infectiousness ...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 1,549 new coronavirus cases. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,012 cases for the testing method. Data from DHSS shows antigen testing found 518 new probable cases of The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KMBC.com

Seven northwest Missouri counties labeled as COVID-19 hotspots

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday labeled seven northwest Missouri counties asCOVID-19 hotspots. The department released that designation for first time in a month as cases statewide have recently decreased. However, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, and Nodaway counties all saw an increase in cases and hospitalizations over a 14-day period at the beginning of November, the department said.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Northwest Missouri placed under state hotspot advisory for COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Missouri is now a hotspot for COVID-19, again. Tuesday, seven counties in Northwest Missouri have been placed under a state advisory for viral spread. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued the advisory for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Gentry, Harrison, Holt and Nodaway. “It tells...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Continues Climbing As MDH Reports 4,827 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With federal medical teams on the way to assist overloaded Minnesota hospitals, the state health department reported 4,827 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 additional deaths. One of the dead was a Carlton County resident in their early 20s. The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.7%, above the high risk threshold. There are also a reported 73.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, putting the state well above the line considered high risk, which is just 10 per 100,000. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s cumulative number of people...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs19news

New dashboard shares information on COVID-19 disparities

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health has launched a new dashboard as part of its efforts to provide timely information about COVID-19's impact on different communities across the Commonwealth. According to a release, the new COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard explores disparities among racial and ethnic groups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
highcountryshopper.com

Delta County COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 is not letting up in Delta County, or in our neighboring counties. From Tuesday, November 2, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 149 new cases for a total of 4246. Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 13.5 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 4 additional deaths in the last week, bringing our total to 88; a female 25-34, a female 55-64, a female 85+, and a female 65-74. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
wklw.com

Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

* On Monday, November 15th, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 726 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth with 197 of the new cases being children 18 and younger. There were 719 people Hospitalized, 191 reportedly in ICU and 105 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 10 additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 10,280 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Monday, stood at 5.73%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theprogressortimes.com

Health Department COVID-19 update

November 15, 2021 Wyandot County Public Health COVID-19 Update:. Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics (Moderna) are held on Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Wyandot County Public Health. There are currently 180 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,501. This includes 2,527...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy