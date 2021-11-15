Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $9.18 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in 10 Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, these projects will help support local communities and spur economic growth in Martin, Letcher, Floyd, Leslie, Knox, Knott, Owsley, Boyd, Pike and Perry counties. Congressman Rogers, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has championed $665 million in federal funding for the AMLER Program since 2016, of which $140 million has been awarded to Kentucky.
