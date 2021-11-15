ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article* During Governor Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 report on Friday, the Governor announced 1,296 new COVID-19 cases...

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19, vaccines in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Kentucky at a news conference on Monday. **You can watch the news conference live in the video player above.**. As of Friday, Kentucky has had 759,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,214 deaths since the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Thursday COVID-19 Information in Johnson Co.

The Johnson Co Health Department reported Johnson Co had 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov 4th, bringing Johnson County’s total COVID cases to 4,259 since the pandemic first started. There are 77 active cases, 4 are currently hospitalized, 4,115 have reportedly recovered and there has been 67 total deaths in Johnson Co since the pandemic first started.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Hundreds receive COVID-19 booster shots at clinic in Kentucky Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor and lieutenant governor continued stressing the importance of booster shots on Wednesday. They hosted a vaccination clinic inside the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort and 200 people, including some lawmakers, received COVID-19 booster shots. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was first in line. She said she received...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
wsipfm.com

State News:

* Governor Andy Beshear dedicated a memorial on Sunday in honor of the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky recently passed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19. The ceremony honored those lives by dedicating a memorial at the state capitol. * After years of wear and tear, the Kentucky Capitol is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for all Kentucky adults

KENTUCKY — Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can now be taken by all Kentucky adults. Gov. Beshear on Wednesday signed an executive order qualifying more Kentuckians for the vaccine booster as statewide numbers show new cases are appearing to plateau. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial to be designed by Kentucky artist

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear announced today that a Kentucky-native artist will be designing a memorial for the Kentuckians who were lost to COVID-19. According to Gov. Beshear, Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, which will be located in Monument Park on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
northcoastcitizen.com

COVID-19 update: Case counts, testing, vaccine information

Tillamook County Health Department reported 43 COVID-19 cases over the last week, from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13. “Our 14-day case count was 105,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson detailed during a community update Tuesday, Nov. 16. “That’s from the end of October, the 31st, through Nov. 13.”. The total...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kfsk.org

COVID-19 information and call-in programs on KFSK

Petersburg’s emergency operations center had disbanded and KFSK is only doing occasional radio show updates. Find the latest case numbers on the Petersburg Medical Center’s dashboard. Here’s the latest numbers for staff and student cases from the school district. As Petersburg experiences its largest outbreak of the pandemic, borough, hospital...
PETERSBURG, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#Governor Of Kentucky#Kentucky Daily Covid 19#Commonwealth#Kentuckians#Icu
clemson.edu

COVID-19 UPDATES: Thanksgiving testing requirements and hours; VaxClinic information

POST-THANKSGIVING TESTING REQUIREMENTS AND DATES OF OPERATION SET. Clemson today announced adjusted testing due dates around the Thanksgiving break for residential students, non-residential students and all main campus faculty and staff. Leading into Thanksgiving, individuals with test due dates of the week Nov. 21-27 will receive a grace period until...
CLEMSON, SC
wsipfm.com

Gov. Beshear & Congressman Rogers Award More Than $9 Million in Grants to Support Economic Development Projects in E.Ky

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $9.18 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in 10 Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, these projects will help support local communities and spur economic growth in Martin, Letcher, Floyd, Leslie, Knox, Knott, Owsley, Boyd, Pike and Perry counties. Congressman Rogers, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has championed $665 million in federal funding for the AMLER Program since 2016, of which $140 million has been awarded to Kentucky.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Orlando Sentinel

Mayor Demings: Florida lawmakers’ anti-vax mandate ‘placed politics over people’s safety’

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who sparred with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over vaccine and face-masking mandates throughout the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, derided the Republican-dominated Legislature’s vaccine-mandate bans Thursday as “political overreach” that will lead to more infections. “Simply put, the bills have placed politics over people’s safety,” Demings said today in an email. ...
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Beshear authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all Kentucky adults

WATCH | ‘They’re warm, they’re cozy, they’re home’: Lexington group collecting blankets for those in need. It’s the time of year when giving gets a special emphasis, and caring for neighbors really comes to the front of mind. WATCH | Fentanyl blamed for sharp increase in Kentucky’s drug overdose deaths.
KENTUCKY STATE
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy