Silent Night Premiere – Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Roman Griffin Davis & more on this very strange Christmas film

"Here's to the lives that we've shared!" RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for a very dark comedy called Silent Night, an apocalyptic Christmas film from filmmaker Camille Griffins making her feature debut. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival to a good mix of reviews (some love it, some hate it) and it also played at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this fall. Nell, Simon, and their boy Art are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. The script was written way before the pandemic, but it involves some kind of airborne disease that kills people very quickly. How does everyone respond? Find out. The ensemble features Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Lucy Punch. It's a very cynical film, but a very good one, with some biting humor and honest takes on how dumb we've all become. It's worth a watch.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO