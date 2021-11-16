ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Silent Night Premiere – Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Roman Griffin Davis & more on this very strange Christmas film

By Jon Lyus
heyuguys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second of our red carpet premieres this evening we took stock of our place in the world with the cast and crew of Silent Night, the new film starring Keira Knightley &...

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Dowager Countess, a Wedding and an Adventure: The ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Arrives

You can’t keep a good Crawley down for long. Just over two years after the first Downton Abbey feature film hit cinema screens and became a box office hit, Focus Features has unveiled the first glimpses at the sequel. The trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era — which is being given its debut in the U.S. ahead of screenings of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast — sees the Downton residents return to their usual upper class period high-jinx. There’s a wedding (driver-turned-heir Tom Branson’s second following the death of his beloved Sybil) and a seafaring adventure that takes the family to the French...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Fan-favorite character missing from 'Downton Abbey' sequel first look

“Downton Abbey” fans who are eagerly awaiting the next installment of upstairs-downstairs intrigue have something to celebrate. On Wednesday, Focus Features released a clip that offers an early peek at what’s to come when the period drama heads back to theaters — and it includes a wedding!. The 15-second preview...
MOVIES
feelingthevibe.com

Christmas is Here this November with Original Movies Hitting Netflix

Rom-Com An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. Father Christmas Is Back. Starring John Cleese,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Griffin Davis
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Trudie Styler
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Claudia Schiffer
Collider

Adrienne Shelly Documentary Trailer Showcases the Tragic Life of the 'Waitress' Filmmaker

HBO has released a trailer for their upcoming, equal parts heart-wrenching and heartfelt documentary, Adrienne, which will premiere on December 1. The film, which is under the direction of Andy Ostroy, the husband of the late Adrienne Shelly, will tell the story of Shelly’s remarkable life. Shelly wore many hats in life as an actor, filmmaker, wife, and most importantly to her—mother. The late creative starred in more than twenty movies, among them The Unbelievable Truth and Trust. As a writer and director, Shelly brought women to the forefront by making them the stars of her stories. She wrote and directed many movies, with the most well-known being Waitress, which took the Sundance Film Festival by storm in 2007.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart Tries on Diana’s Crown to Tell a Modern-Day Fairy Tale

Pablo Larraín was attending the 2019 Toronto Film when fate intervened. The Chilean director was there with a new film, Ema, but was already preoccupied with his next project, Spencer, a genre-bending impressionistic portrait of the late Princess Diana in which he wanted Kristen Stewart to star. He happened to be having a coffee meeting at the Hyatt Regency when he spotted the actress’ agent, WME’s Elyse Scherz. He quickly excused himself and chased her down, quite literally. “I ran across the lobby and said, ‘I need to talk to you.’ We knew each other because she also represents Gael García...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#British Fashion
WJTV 12

Hallmark film to premiere in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An exclusive showing of the Hallmark film “Every Time a Bell Rings” will be held in Natchez before its worldwide release. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blankets to enjoy the event on Sunday, November 14 at the Natchez Bluff. Vendors will line up on Broadway to sell […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey has released teaser trailer for sequel – and it looks amazing

Downton Abbey has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film sequel – and it looks amazing. Sharing the shortened video to the official Instagram accounts, it was revealed that the full version of the teaser would premiere this weekend in theatres. The caption read: "The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey:...
MOVIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Silent Night’ Trailer Celebrates the Worst Christmas Eve Ever

Friends gather to celebrate Christmas – and the end of the world – in the trailer for the dark holiday comedy Silent Night. What starts off looking like a normal annual celebration quickly devolves as the night of Christmas Eve partying goes on. AMC+ and RLJE Films will debut the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
heyuguys.com

Matthew Goode and Keira Knightley star in trailer for ‘Silent Night’

AMC+ and RLJE Films have debuted a new trailer for the darkly comedic drama ‘Silent Night’ featuring Matthew Goode and Keira Knightley. The film follows parents Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode) who have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times – but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Dark and Twisted Trailer for End of the World Christmas Comedy SILENT NIGHT

A new trailer for the end of the world dark Christmas comedy Silent Night, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones, Trudie Style, and Roman Griffin Davis. The film is the directorial debut of Davis’ mother, Camille Griffin, who also wrote the script.
MOVIES
First Showing

An Apocalyptic Christmas Dinner - 'Silent Night' Film Official Trailer

"Here's to the lives that we've shared!" RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for a very dark comedy called Silent Night, an apocalyptic Christmas film from filmmaker Camille Griffins making her feature debut. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival to a good mix of reviews (some love it, some hate it) and it also played at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this fall. Nell, Simon, and their boy Art are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. The script was written way before the pandemic, but it involves some kind of airborne disease that kills people very quickly. How does everyone respond? Find out. The ensemble features Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Lucy Punch. It's a very cynical film, but a very good one, with some biting humor and honest takes on how dumb we've all become. It's worth a watch.
MOVIES
UPI News

Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley is trying to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as the world faces impending doom in the new trailer for Silent Night. Knightley portrays Nell, who, with her husband, Simon (Matthew Goode), invite over loved ones to their English home for Christmas as a deadly and poisonous gas starts sweeping through the planet in the clip released on Wednesday.
MOVIES
Collider

'Silent Night' Trailer Reveals a Christmas Movie With an Apocalyptic Twist

AMC+ and RLJE Films have just released a new trailer Silent Night, a Christmas movie that veers just left of such classics as Love, Actually and It's a Wonderful Life. No, there will be no secret angels or middle-school renditions of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' here. Instead, the British dark comedy-drama will tackle the holidays in a very apocalyptic fashion, the new trailer reveals.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Silent Night’ Starring Keira Knightley Celebrates a Darkly Comedic Final Christmas This December [Trailer]

Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated. From producers Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise), Trudie Styler (Moon) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are Alright), Silent Night follows a group of old friends who – in true British fashion and while the rest of the world faces impending doom – reunite to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of an idyllic country home.
MOVIES
104.1 WIKY

New Michael Bublé Christmas song featured in upcoming film ‘Silent Night’

A new Christmas song by Michael Bublé will be featured in a movie called Silent Night, due out next month. The movie is being produced by Matthew Vaughn, who brought you hit films like Rocketman, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass and more. As Deadline reports, Vaughn has started a music arm of his production company, Marv Music, to create original music for movies, and this holiday song by Michael is one of the first releases.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy