The Wheel of Time Premiere – Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski & more on Amazon’s huge new fantasy show

By Jon Lyus
heyuguys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening Amazon Prime Video’s new series The Wheel of Time, based on the books by Robert Jordan, came to London for the series red carpet event. The series stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine...

TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Tiger King Season 2, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop

Eenie, meenie, miny, mo, time to watch a Tiger King show! The docuseries that got us through the first weeks of a global lockdown 19 months ago returns with Tiger King Season 2 in what is either the story that has more to tell or the cash grab that Netflix couldn't resist doubling down on. Just make sure you binge it all in one day, because Thursday and Friday have a month's worth of shows on their own, including Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, and Hulu's The Great. It's like a turducken's worth of watchables just in time to get you through Thanksgiving.
Hello Magazine

Rosamund Pike’s new fantasy drama The Wheel of Time: everything we know so far

Rosamund Pike’s much-anticipated The Wheel of Time TV show adaptation is right around the corner, and we can't wait to find out more about the new fantasy world. The series is set to land on Amazon Prime Video on 19 November 2021, and is based on the bestselling fantasy novel of the same name. Find out everything we know about the series so far…
Collider

‘The Wheel of Time’ Debuts Two New Singles From Composer Lorne Balfe

Following last month’s release of "Al’Naito (The Flame)," the lead single from Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time soundtrack, Milan Records debuted today two more singles that compose the 14-track album set to be released on November 12th, a week before the series premieres. The story centers around a world in which magic is rare and only certain women called Aes Sedai can use it.
/Film

The Wheel Of Time Showrunner Hopes The Show Can Run For Eight Seasons

"The Wheel of Time," the new Amazon Prime Video streaming series starring Rosamund Pike, hasn't even premiered yet, but Amazon has already renewed the show for a second season. Like "Game of Thrones," it's based on a series of epic fantasy novels known for shifting between different character POVs. However, Robert Jordan's "Wheel of Time" books predate George R.R. Martin's "Song of Fire and Ice" novels (the source material for "Game of Thrones"), and there are three times as many of them.
SuperHeroHype

Lorne Balfe Releases Two New Tracks From The Wheel of Time Score

Lorne Balfe Releases Two New Tracks From The Wheel of Time Score. High-fantasy adaptations rarely fail to deliver an exhilarating musical score that lifts its heroes’ journeys to dizzying new heights. And it seems as though Lorne Balfe isn’t breaking this tradition as the composer behind Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series. Ahead of the show’s premiere this month, Milan Records (via Collider) has shared two new songs from the upcoming soundtrack.
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time's Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney on Building the Unique Relationship Between Aes Sedai and Warder

The Wheel of Time features a unique and complicated relationship between two of its core characters. In the opening moments of the upcoming Amazon Prime series, viewers are introduced to Rosamund Pike's Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai. Moiraine, like all Aes Sedai, is capable of channeling the One Power to perform impressive feats of magic. And like all Aes Sedai, she's also paired with a Warder, a warrior who serves as both steward and bodyguard magically bonded to her by magic. The relationship between Moiraine and her Warder, Lan (played by Daniel Henney) is one of the central relationships in the show, driven not by romance, but rather a deep loyalty and platonic love.
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Goes Ethereal in a White Christian Dior Gown and White Sandals for the “Wheel of Time” Premiere

Rosamund Pike made an ethereal yet powerful statement with her latest look. The “I Care A Lot” actress wore a bold ensemble to the premiere of her new television series, “The Wheel of Time,” in London yesterday. For the look, Pike sported an all-white Dior asymmetrical gown that featured a silver belt for waist accentuation, and the design also incorporated multiple pleats throughout. She accessorized the number with a white hood that helped to streamline and uniform the outfit. When it came down to shoes, Pike popped on a pair of breezy white sandals that helped to tie together the entire moment. Pike’s...
IGN

New to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021: The Wheel of Time, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and More

November is a big month for Amazon Prime Video as it will see the premiere of the first season of The Wheel of Time, a new high fantasy series based on the novels from Robert Jordan. The show will follow Rosamund Pike's Moiraine as she and five other young men and women embark on a "dangerous, world-spanning journey." Oh, and one of the party's members is "prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."
The Guardian

From The Wheel of Time to Tiger King: seven best shows to stream this week

Given that it has already been renewed for a second season, Amazon clearly has high hopes for this lavish fantasy drama. Based on Robert Jordan’s novels of the same name, The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a sect of women endowed with magical gifts. It’s pitched somewhere between Game of Thrones and Britannia but, initially at least, lacks either the former’s seething intrigue or the latter’s wayward irreverence. However, the world-building feels subtle and patient enough to be worth persevering with. As we join Moiraine’s tiny band they’re in retreat but strong bonds are forming in adversity.
tvweb.com

The Wheel of Time Animated Shorts to Delve Into the Show's History

Amazon is delving deep into the world of fantasy epics with its Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video, but first up we have their adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time, which makes its premiere on November 19th. In addition to the high fantasy series, those who are not familiar with the history of the world in which the story is set can take advantage of new bonus content which examines the long and distant past of the unnamed world that acts as the setting of the main story. The Wheel of Time: Origins is a series of animated shorts that will be released with new episodes of the series and was announced on the series' official Twitter account.
The Wheel of Time Review: You Don't Have to Know Robert Jordan's Fantasy World to Get Sucked Into The New Amazon Series

After eight seasons of Game of Thrones and its labyrinthine world of competing houses, internecine conflicts, religious clashes, and rich characters with complicated histories, Amazon Prime Video's new The Wheel of Time can, at first, feel a bit like a fantasy series determined to take the genre back to basics. The feeling doesn't last. While the first episode plays like a collection of familiar fantasy elements — it features a search for a chosen one, a land threatened by an overpowering darkness, and a band of horrifying sentient animal men called "trollocs" — subsequent installments reveal these are just cornerstones for a bigger, far more ornate structure. It might start small, but by the end of the six episodes provided to critics, The Wheel of Time begins to look massive.
charactermedia.com

Masala: Daniel Henney Talks Bringing the Fantastical World of ‘The Wheel of Time’ to Screen

Fans of “Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings,” meet your new favorite television show. Based on the 14-volume epic fantasy books by Robert Jordan, “The Wheel of Time” is finally getting its due as a series from Amazon Prime Video. The story follows the journey of the magical Aes Sedai Moiraine Damodred, played by Rosamund Pike, and fierce warrior Lan Mandragoran, helmed by Daniel Henney, as they shepherd five young people across the land, believing one of them to be the world’s prophesied savior.
