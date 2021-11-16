The Wheel of Time Premiere – Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski & more on Amazon’s huge new fantasy show

Amazon is delving deep into the world of fantasy epics with its Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video, but first up we have their adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time, which makes its premiere on November 19th. In addition to the high fantasy series, those who are not familiar with the history of the world in which the story is set can take advantage of new bonus content which examines the long and distant past of the unnamed world that acts as the setting of the main story. The Wheel of Time: Origins is a series of animated shorts that will be released with new episodes of the series and was announced on the series' official Twitter account.

