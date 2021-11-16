Are These All Of The Must-Have Thanksgiving Dinner Food Items In Alabama?

When it starts getting dark at 5 pm and you think it's 11 pm, this means the Winter months are upon us. The cold season is not my favorite time because of the temperatures. I know many people do not like to get into a cold car. Me, I’m one of those people. I’m quick to start my car and run back into the house while it warms up. While on the phone with one of my friends, he said “you know you might be breaking the law.” Not me, I’m a rule follower, for the most part.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO