MU dominated on both ends of court in ugly loss to Kansas City

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who killed Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man. Under cross-examination by the prosecution on his second day of testimony,...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
WASHINGTON — Before the House voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and throw him off his committees, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a veiled that Democrats' seats might not be safe if his party takes control next year. The clash is the latest escalation in political warfare as...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police scoured the city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown. Few details...
President Biden said Thursday he’s weighing a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. “It’s something we are considering,” Biden said in the Oval Office when asked by a reporter about the prospects of a diplomatic boycott ahead of a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .
Chinese officials have remained silent or outright dodged questions about missing tennis player Peng Shuai after posting an email she allegedly sent to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). Tennis players across the world have called for an investigation into allegations Peng, 35, made in a social media post describing sexual...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
