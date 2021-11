Is Kayla Caffey the first substitute teacher at a middle school to be asked to sign an autograph?. She certainly has to be on a small list of people in that role to do so. But it’s not every day when one of the stars from the Nebraska volleyball team shows up at your school, so it created a stir of excitement when Caffey walked through the doors at Schoo Middle School in Lincoln last spring to work as a substitute teacher.

