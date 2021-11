Free one-hour yoga classes will be held in Community Maritime Park on the first Sunday of each month throughout 2021 at 9:30 a.m., starting June 6. Classes are open to all ages and levels of experience. Certified instructors from Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center will provide instruction. The class is free, but you will need to BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat) and any other accessories you would like to use. Stay hydrated! Don't forget to bring a bottle of water. We hope to see you there!

