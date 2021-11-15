Forex Today: Sentiment driving financial markets

Expectations of increasing monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the ECB drove the markets this week. Rate markets pushed back expectations of the first ECB rate hike from 2022 to 2023 after both ECB Lagarde and Schnabel said that conditions for rate increases next year would be very unlikely to be met. On the back of these comments, EUR/USD hit a 16-month low and briefly dipped below 1.13. The USDE 10-year spread has widened by 20 basis points in November. Long-term market-based inflation expectations have stabilized just below 2% in euro area and in the range of 2.5- 2.6% in the US for now. We expect euro area inflation to remain above the ECB's target until H2 22, but fall back to a 1.5-1.7% range thereafter, see our Euro Area Research: Measuring the euro area inflation pulse,15 November.

