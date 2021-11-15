ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Today: Sentiment driving financial markets

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EUR was the worst performer, falling against the greenback to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1381. The dollar also appreciated against safe-haven CHF and JPY, but shed ground against the pound and commodity-linked currencies. Overall, the action was limited across the FX board as speculative interest awaits fresh...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar dips amid further profit-taking, lira beating continues

The Dollar Index’s pullback from the 16-month highs it printed earlier in the week continued on Thursday, with the index dropping back to the 95.50s ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific trading session. Further strong US data in the form of weekly initial jobless claims falling to a new post-pandemic low at 269K and a much larger than expected jump in the November Philly Fed Manufacturing index failed to ignite further dollar bullishness.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY maintains its position around 83.00 during Asian trading hours

The RBA remain cautious, rate hike is likely to be delayed. AUD/JPY trades at 83.00 amid mixed market views. AUD/JPY looks for impetus from broad market sentiments. AUD/JPY is maintaining its position at around 83.00 during the Asian session on Friday. At the time of reporting, the cross-currency pair is trading at 83.16, up 0.07%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar regains its footing after two-day decline, Fedspeak awaited

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 19:. The dollar struggled to find demand on Thursday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the second straight day in the negative territory. With US Treasury bond yields sharking off the bearish pressure, however, the DXY seems to have steadied above 95.50 on Friday. Investors await October Retail Sales data from the UK, German PPI report, speeches by European Central Bank President (ECB) Christine Lagarde, Fed Governor Waller and Fed Vice Chair Clarida.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index rebounds near 95.50 on firmer yields, stimulus talks

US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidate the last two-day losses, picking up bids around 95.60 during early Friday. The greenback gauge tracked US Treasury yields and the inflation expectations to print the previous pullback before the chatters concerning US stimulus and fresh in the inflation gauge recalled the greenback buyers. Following...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY continues to flirt with 114.00 level ahead of Japan mega stimulus

USD/JPY upbeat, Japan’s 56 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus is around the corner. USD/JPY hovers around the 114.00 level during Asian trading hours. The currency pair is riding on the back of improved 10-year US T-bond yields. USD/JPY continues to hover around the 114.00 level on Friday. At the time...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD fades bounce off key support below 0.7300 amid quiet session

AUD/USD struggles around monthly low after snapping two-day downtrend. Cautious optimism prevails amid light calendar, lack of major events. Stock futures print mild gains but Treasury yields dwindle as US inflation expectations jump back. Fespeak, inflation talks and Evergrande updates will be the key to watch for fresh impulse. AUD/USD...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls seek acceptance near 0.7350 with eyes on RBNZ

NZD/USD keeps Thursday’s heavy gains to tease the first weekly gain in three. RBNZ Inflation Expectations fuelled rate hike concerns ahead of next week’s meeting. US Treasury yields, DXY extend previous pullback from multiday high despite firmer data, inflation chatters. NZ Credit Card Spending, Fedspeak and China news to entertain...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares some weekly losses, reclaims the 0.7250 amid US dollar weakness

AUD/USD edges higher as the New York session winds down, up 0.14%. The market sentiment is a mixed bag, though risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, NDZ, and GBP rallied. AUD/USD: Despite the pair being up, the mid-term has a downward bias; traders beware of selling pressure around 0.7300. The Australian...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD awaits Brexit talks, UK Retail Sales as bulls battle 1.3500 hurdle

GBP/USD stays determined to snap three-week downtrend, grinds higher of late. Upbeat jobs report, inflation highlight UK Retail Sales for October amid BOE rate hike concerns. UK’s Frost, EU’s Sefcovic to jostle over Northern Ireland protocol. Fedspeak, yields to also gain market’s attention amid a light calendar. GBP/USD prints four-day...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

What SOPR Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Market Sentiment

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. A key indicator to track on-chain spending behavior and current market sentiment is...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit stays in the way of an extended rebound

GBP/USD has been moving above an ascending trend line. Upbeat data from the UK helps the British pound find demand. Brexit negotiations are set to continue in Brussels on Friday. GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum near 1.3500 on Thursday but continues to trade above the ascending trend line coming...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Aussie opens 0.15% up after US dollar weakens

AUD - Australian dollar. The Australian dollar continued its downward descent, falling 0.47% overnight to open this morning at 0.7265 despite a rather benign global market. Markets generally consolidated overnight with barely any changes in equity markets and only a slight sell off in US Bond rates. Furthermore, the US dollar Index actually fell marginally by 0.12% which stands in stark contrast to its move higher against the Aussie.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD eases below 1.2600 ahead of Canadian Retail Sales

USD/CAD resumes its decline as WTI’s recovery counters USD rebound. A cautious mood amid inflation concerns buoys the greenback. Focus shifts to the Canadian Retail Sales, Fedspeak for fresh trades. USD/CAD is breaking its overnight consolidative mode to the downside into the European session this Friday, extending below the 1.2600...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD struggles under 1.3500, awaits UK Retail Sales

The cable looks for early BOE's tightening amid rising inflationary pressure. GBP/USD remains below 1.3500, UK labour shortage remains a concern. All eyes remain on the UK Retail Sales for fresh trading directives. GBP/USD is trading modestly flat on Friday, making the pair's journey towards the 1.3500 level hard ahead...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 1114.43. Although dollar's fall FM Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 to 113.94 in tandem with US yields, then 113 .89 yesterday suggests the recent uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent rise to 114.48 Thu signals 1st leg of correction over n 'choppy' trading is in store.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Attractive real yields in Japan to curtail additional JPY depreciation – MUFG

Prime Minister Kishida unveiled a record-breaking stimulus worth approximately JPY79 trillion. USD/JPY stays in a consolidation phase following the announcement. Economists at MUFG expect the Japanese to curtail its depreciation thanks to attractive real yields. Larger than expected stimulus program has limited FX action. “The indifference as measured by the...
WORLD
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Is the market starting to believe the ECB?

Expectations of increasing monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the ECB drove the markets this week. Rate markets pushed back expectations of the first ECB rate hike from 2022 to 2023 after both ECB Lagarde and Schnabel said that conditions for rate increases next year would be very unlikely to be met. On the back of these comments, EUR/USD hit a 16-month low and briefly dipped below 1.13. The USDE 10-year spread has widened by 20 basis points in November. Long-term market-based inflation expectations have stabilized just below 2% in euro area and in the range of 2.5- 2.6% in the US for now. We expect euro area inflation to remain above the ECB's target until H2 22, but fall back to a 1.5-1.7% range thereafter, see our Euro Area Research: Measuring the euro area inflation pulse,15 November.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar retreats alongside yields, risk mood to drive markets

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 18:. Following its impressive rally to a fresh 2021 high above 96.00, the US Dollar Index edged lower on Wednesday as the retreating US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the greenback to continue to outperform its rivals. The trading action remains subdued early Thursday and the risk sentiment could drive the markets in the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases.
BUSINESS

