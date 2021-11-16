‘Ordinary Joe’ Star Natalie Martinez on Diving Into Amy’s Past & Looking Towards the Future

IT'S SHOWTIME ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, ON FOX. When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage. Reggie attempts a rapprochement with Gabby, while Nick works to convince the network that this show is something special. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast deals with nerves over their final performance and Brittney gets a shocking surprise in the all-new "We Make Our Own Light!" season finale episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Dec. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-111) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
