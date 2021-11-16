‘Ordinary Joe’ Star Natalie Martinez on Diving Into Amy’s Past & Looking Towards the Future

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a chance to really immerse ourselves in the story over the past several weeks. Is the network finally taking a short break?. Well, we should start this piece by giving you some of the bad news: There is no new installment of the James Wolk drama tonight. We’re in the midst of the first hiatus of the season, and it has to do with the network airing Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol tonight — a preview to convince people to check it out on Peacock. The plan is for Ordinary Joe to be back with season 1 episode 8 (“Reset”) in one week’s time. This could prove to be one of the most important episodes of the entire series so far, as Music Joe has to figure out the right way to help Amy deal with a tragedy (see the promo at the bottom of this article for evidence). There are huge revelations coming and with that, chances to see what Joe is made of in all three different timelines.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO