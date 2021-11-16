ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ordinary Joe’ Star Natalie Martinez on Diving Into Amy’s Past & Looking Towards the Future

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 2 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1,...

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 8 preview

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a chance to really immerse ourselves in the story over the past several weeks. Is the network finally taking a short break?. Well, we should start this piece by giving you some of the bad news: There is no new installment of the James Wolk drama tonight. We’re in the midst of the first hiatus of the season, and it has to do with the network airing Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol tonight — a preview to convince people to check it out on Peacock. The plan is for Ordinary Joe to be back with season 1 episode 8 (“Reset”) in one week’s time. This could prove to be one of the most important episodes of the entire series so far, as Music Joe has to figure out the right way to help Amy deal with a tragedy (see the promo at the bottom of this article for evidence). There are huge revelations coming and with that, chances to see what Joe is made of in all three different timelines.
Ordinary Joe - Episode 1.09 - Thankful - Press Release

11/22/2021 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family. Music Joe battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy's campaign. Nurse Joe and Jenny decide to finally hire outside help for Chris as they prepare to spend their first Thanksgiving apart from each other.
Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Joe manage to help Amy through her tough time?. On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 8, things took a devastating turn when Amy suffered a devastating loss. Joe stepped up to the plate to help her through it, but realized there was more to the tale than he anticipated.
How ‘The Flash’ Boss Chose Which Arrowverse Characters Would Appear in ‘Armageddon’

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the Flash is gonna need a lot of help. Good thing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin, above) has a whole Arrowverse to pull from when Season 8 kicks off with a five-part event titled “Armageddon.” The Scarlet Speedster and wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), face their greatest challenge to date when a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran) arrives in Central City.
Natalie Martinez
‘New Amsterdam’: Max & Brantley vs. Veronica Ends in a Shocking Vote (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 9 “In a Strange Land.”]. After Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) laid off a large number of the staff — including Casey (Alejandro Hernandez), Gladys (Megan Byrne), and Baptiste (Andre Blake) in Bloom (Janet Montgomery), Iggy (Tyler Labine), and Reynolds’ (Jocko Sims) places after Max (Ryan Eggold) fought for them — she’s once again on the (soon-to-be former) medical director’s bad side in the latest New Amsterdam episode. And this time, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) is with Max: Veronica needs to go.
The Big Leap - Episode 1.11 - We Make Our Own Light! (Season Finale) - Press Release

IT'S SHOWTIME ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, ON FOX. When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage. Reggie attempts a rapprochement with Gabby, while Nick works to convince the network that this show is something special. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast deals with nerves over their final performance and Brittney gets a shocking surprise in the all-new "We Make Our Own Light!" season finale episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Dec. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-111) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
‘Riverdale’ Boss on That Premiere Death, Rivervale’s High Body Count & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale.”]. As the five-episode event arc to kick off Riverdale Season 6 begins, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) narrates the introduction to the new town of Rivervale. “While it might seem familiar to you, like a town you visited before, I can assure you it’s not that same town,” he promises. And oh, is he right.
My Hero Academia Flashback Shares New Look at Star and Stripe's Past

My Hero Academia shared a new look into Star and Stripe's past with a flashback in the newest chapter of the manga! The first major battle of the Final Act's second arc is now underway as Tomura Shigaraki's new power is squaring off against the United States of America's number one hero, and with it fans have seen a little of what both of these powerhouses can do. At the same time, fans have gotten windows into how Star and Stripe herself thinks as she represents the best of what Amercia's superheroes have to offer.
Call Me Kat Staging Blossom Reunion in Season 2 — Watch a Very Meta Promo

“Whoa!” is a totally valid response to the following news. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Blossom costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov in the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s Call Me Kat (airing on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 9 following an NFL doubleheader; subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning Jan. 13). The Blossom reunion is teased in the above promo, which also reveals the very meta premise at play: Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov all will appear as themselves. Upon their arrival at Kat’s Cat Café, Kat introduces Oscar to “the stars of my favorite...
‘CSI: Vegas’: [Spoiler] Is Suspended as Sara & Grissom Investigate Anson Wix (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 7 “In the Blood.”]. Now that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) know that Anson Wix (Jamie McShane), leading the suit against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for supposedly tampering with evidence, is behind everything, they’re making some moves. But he is, too. And that spells trouble for one of the Crime Lab’s new members in the latest episode of CSI: Vegas.
Randall Park to Star in Netflix Comedy Series Set at Last Blockbuster Video From Vanessa Ramos

Randall Park is set to star in a comedy series at Netflix that is set at the last Blockbuster Video, Variety has learned. The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of “Blockbuster,” which was created by writer and executive producer Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). David Caspe (“Happy Endings,” “Black Monday”) and Jackie Clarke (“Superstore,” “Happy Endings”) also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio. The single-cam series is described as an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes...
‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At Age 59

James Michael Tyler died on Sunday, October 24 from prostate cancer. Through all seasons of the sitcom ‘Friends,’ Tyler played Gunther. He also advocated for men’s health after his cancer diagnosis. It has been reported that actor James Michael Tyler has died. The cause of death has been attributed to...
‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
‘NCIS’ Guest Star Patricia Richardson Says It Was ‘Really Cool’ Working Alongside Katrina Law

Prior to her guest appearance on CBS’ longtime running hit series NCIS, Patricia Richardson opened up about working alongside the show’s cast, including Katrina Law. During her recent interview with TV Insider, the NCIS guest star admitted she hadn’t watched this season and didn’t know that Law had joined the cast. “Katrina and I – one of the best [Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movies] I ever did was with Katrina. And it was called Snow Bride.”
Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
