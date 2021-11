Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is delighted having Michael Beale on his backroom team. Beale has followed Gerrard from Rangers this week. Gerrard has told The Robbie Fowler Podcast in the past: "It would take me 15 to 20 years to get as good as Michael Beale as an on-pitch coach, to deliver sessions on a daily basis, so I let Mick be Mick Beale because he's the expert and has the skillset. But, what I do is make sure I'm there for every session and make sure I'm in the middle of every session. If I feel I need to step in then I will.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO