Public Health

Orrville Tractor Show returns after COVID break to big crowds, photo gallery

By Todd Prater
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a year off because of COVID-19, the West Dallas Antique Tractor, Car, Gasoline...

www.selmasun.com

dequeenbee.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Tour de Queen is a big hit this year

The annual Tour De Queen returned even bigger this year with more riders and more adventure. Three participants left out on the 100-mile route at 7 a.m. and returned at 4:30 p.m. There were 21 riders that participated in routes of 15, 25, 36, and 47 miles that started their routes at 9 a.m.
DE QUEEN, AR
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Arts Association returns with November show at Big Picture Gallery

Las Cruces Arts Association (LCAA) is happy to be displaying their work after a long hiatus, association corresponding secretary Judy Licht said. LCAA’s Member Show opens Tuesday, Nov. 9, and continues through the end of December at the Big Picture, 2011 E. Lohman Ave., suite 109. Big Picture is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Hood County News

PHOTO GALLERY: Cresson Fall Festival

Food, fun and comeradere were in ample supply at the Cresson Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Historic Cresson School. There was beehive of fun fall activity, which included a live and silent auction, raffles, bake sale, cake walk and BBQ luncheon.
CRESSON, TX
Portland Tribune

Gallery show focuses on fun items

Sue Dumolt, Julie Cooper and Louise Stivers are the Estacada gallery's featured artists for November. Work from three artists will be featured at the Spiral Gallery this month. Sue Dumolt, Julie Cooper and Louise Stivers collaborated for the show "Just for Fun," which will hang in the gallery at 341...
ESTACADA, OR
Motor1.com

Chip Foose Slams Ford Maverick, Gives Truck Street Rod Makeover

The Ford Maverick is the Blue Oval’s newest pickup, with sales now well underway. The truck’s future is still cloudy, though spy shots show Ford is preparing a more rugged Rattler trim for the truck that’s expected in 2022. The new truck is poised to attract aftermarket tuners and upfitters eager to exploit the bite-sized styling, and famed designed Chip Foose has created one possibility – a slammed, street rod-inspired Maverick.
CARS
kool1027.com

Arts Center Announces Gallery Showing

The Visual Arts Society, an affiliate of the Arts Center of Kershaw County, will hold its fall show in the Bassett Gallery at the Center from November 18th through December 17th. The opening reception will be held on November 18th, from 530pm-7pm. This group of local artists will present pieces from many art forms including oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, sculpture, photography, pottery, ceramics, and fabric art. Participating artists will be present at the opening. This is a juried show and will be open to the public. Photography is not allowed. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit FineArtsCenter.org or call 803.425.7676.
VISUAL ART
montanakaimin.com

UC photo gallery captures the beauty of destructive fire

Taken in the haze of summer smoke, the black-and-white photos featured in the University Center’s Gallery don’t need color to capture a landscape ravaged by wildfire. Pictures of the charred bark of trees, rivers winding between fire-scarred hills and a burnt tree trunk in a field of wildflowers depict fires both as an agent of destruction and of rejuvenation.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Duncan Banner

Gallery: Reining in the Arts draws crowd to CTHC

The second ever Reining in the Arts event took over the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the facility in Duncan. Reining in the Arts was a free outdoor event featuring live performances by cowboy poets, cowboy musicians, Native American dancers, Heartbeat soloists, musicians and Empire’s choral group as well as art projects provided by the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom and CTHC. The center also offered free admission into the museum all day.
DUNCAN, OK
thecomanchechief.com

Lighted Parade theme announced

The Comanche Chamber of Commerce’s Lighted Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 11 at 6pm. The theme this year is “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Remember, every entry must have lights. Generators, converters, batteries and/or luminaries are welcome. Lineup will start at 5 pm on West Grand Street...
COMANCHE, TX
New Haven Independent

City Gallery Photo Exhibit Brings Back Half-Anxious, Half-Liberated Feel Of 2nd Covid Summer

It’s a photograph of a couple on a beach on a hot summer day. On one level, it’s all perfectly normal, almost banal. He’s checking something on his laptop; she may or may not be nudging him with her foot. But in its form it seems almost coordinated, that the two people are dressed only in black and white, that they’ve then chosen a hot pink blanket to rest on, a bright orange bag to bring, a bright purple cup to drink from. And then it’s all framed by just sand, without a wave in sight.
PHOTOGRAPHY
houmatimes.com

Photo Gallery: Big Boy’s Main Street Cook Off

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism presented the 20th Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off Friday, Nov. 12, and it was a huge success. The event celebrated Louisiana cuisine with over 30 vendors and it brought live music back to the area featuring Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous! Attendees definitely brought their appetites and dancing shoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTLO

Coulter Lights Holiday Fun Run/Walk 5k Fundraiser set for Sunday

A new race will be presented this week by the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Alumni Association. Coulter Lights Holiday Fun Run/Walk 5k Fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday evening in front of the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the university campus. The entry fee is $25, and proceeds will go...
ARKANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Harvest Moon 5K Taking Place Saturday Morning

The Osage Nation Fitness Program will be holding a Harvest Moon 5K Race and fun run this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Pawhuska. Pre-registration is on-going and you can also signup at the race beginning at 6:45 a.m. There will be a live DJ for race participants and for more...
PAWHUSKA, OK
nowdecatur.com

Kids Fest 2021 Photo Gallery

Thanks to everyone who came out to Kids Fest 2021! The event was held Saturday, November 13, at the DISC on the Millikin Campus.
FESTIVAL

