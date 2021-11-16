Orrville Tractor Show returns after COVID break to big crowds, photo gallery

The Visual Arts Society, an affiliate of the Arts Center of Kershaw County, will hold its fall show in the Bassett Gallery at the Center from November 18th through December 17th. The opening reception will be held on November 18th, from 530pm-7pm. This group of local artists will present pieces from many art forms including oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, sculpture, photography, pottery, ceramics, and fabric art. Participating artists will be present at the opening. This is a juried show and will be open to the public. Photography is not allowed. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit FineArtsCenter.org or call 803.425.7676.
