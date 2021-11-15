ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

THE VOICE POLL | NDP candidate David Augustyn

By The Voice of Pelham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pelham mayor David Augustyn is running as the NDP candidate...

thevoiceofpelham.ca

Guess who’s back

Like the mythical phoenix, former Pelham mayor David Augustyn is attempting to rise from the electoral ashes and return to public office. At a media event held last Friday in front of the Maple Acre branch of the Pelham Library, Ontario New Democrat Party leader Andrea Horwath announced that the 51-year-old Fenwick resident will carry the NDP’s banner in Niagara West in the next provincial election, slated for June 2, 2022. Augustyn is to be acclaimed as the NDP’s Niagara West candidate at a party meeting on November 28.
ELECTIONS
thevoiceofpelham.ca

EDITORIAL | Voters of Niagara West, consider this fair warning

D — ear Fellow Niagara West municipalities, hey there, hello. It’s us, Pelham, your neighbour mostly to the east. (We see you down there, Wainfleet. S’up?) Listen, we have some friendly advice about someone we know all, all too well. You probably know Pelham best for our ancient maple tree,...
ELECTIONS
