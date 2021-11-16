ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Reacts to Deebo Samuel's Primetime Outing vs. Rams

By Keiana Martin
SF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ shined under the primetime lights of "Monday Night Football." The wide receiver was dominant on the day, hauling in all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown while also adding five carries for 36 yards and another score for a grand total of 133 all-purpose yards....

www.49ers.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Deebo Samuel aggravated his calf injury and won’t practice today

Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Wednesday to provide injury updates for the 49ers. The following players won’t practice Wednesday:. Mitchell has a rib injury, and Shanahan is hoping he gets some practice this week ahead of Sunday's game. Shanahan said today’s practice would be “slowed down,” and the real test for Mitchell will come tomorrow.
NFL
numberfire.com

49ers' Deebo Samuel (calf) questionable for Week 9

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) is questionable for Week 9's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel's calf is "worse this week" according to Kyle Shanahan, and his status is up in the air for Week 9's clash with the Cardinals. The team reportedly wants to see how he feels over the next two days before making a decision on his availability. This one could come down to the wire on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect Samuel to see 9.2 targets against Arizona.
NFL
Yardbarker

Deebo Samuel Questionable to Play Against the Cardinals

The 49ers may or may not have their offensive MVP when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Deebo Samuel has a calf injury and is questionable to suit up for the upcoming game. It's the same calf injury he played through in the last game against the Chicago Bears, but now it's worse.
NFL
SF

The Story Behind Deebo Samuel and the 49ers Viral Iced Out Chain

If you watched any of the San Francisco 49ers primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, you might have seen Deebo Samuel shining on both the field and the sideline. Following his second touchdown of the night to extend San Francisco's lead 31-7 early in the fourth quarter, Samuel was handed a custom iced-out chain which has a more significant meaning in the 49ers locker room than just the flash and allure.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Football#American Football#Aye Big Steppin#Fttb#Espn#Pff Fantasy#Nextgen
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel racks up 133 total yards with two scores

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in 5-of-5 targets for 97 yards and one touchdown while adding five rushes for 36 yards and another score in a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Fantasy Impact:. Samuel tore it up through the air and the ground on Sunday...
NFL
FanSided

Deebo Samuel showed why he is 49ers answer in Week 8 vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed why he is the answer in Week 8 by carrying the team’s offense on his back and finishing with 171 receiving yards. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is tearing it up. That’s it. That’s the main point of this article.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLDraftBible

The Route That Unlocked San Francisco Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel, almost out of nowhere has taken the league by storm and is shockingly on pace to break many single season records. Up until 2021 he’d been used as more or less a gadget player, but now he’s running every route in the book. There’s one specific route that he’s developed that has unlocked the rest of his game, what’s the route and why is it so important?
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo explains origin of massive chain after TD vs. Rams

The San Diego Padres aren't the only team with a celebratory chain. Deebo Samuel and the 49ers busted their version out Monday night during their 31-10 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. With just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo hit Deebo...
NFL
SF

Will George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk Affect Deebo Samuel's Fantasy Production?

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is remarkably Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded passer and fantasy's No. 1 scoring quarterback over the last two weeks, and game-script may again force him to throw plenty Monday night with the Rams heading into the matchup as four-point favorites. While Jimmy G may be tempting to start coming off a couple of big games and in a matchup with a high total (49.5 points), he's best left on fantasy benches this week. He's not a top-20 QB on the season (fantasy points per game), and PFF grades Garoppolo last among 36 qualifying QBs when pressured. He'll have to play Monday night without right tackle ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and up against Aaron Donald and possibly Von Miller. There's also a non-zero chance SF turns to rookie ﻿Trey Lance﻿ if the score gets out of hand.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo continues trolling Donald after 49ers' win vs. Rams

Trolling Aaron Donald seems like a terrible idea. When you're Deebo Samuel, though, you can get away with pretty much anything right now. That includes continuing a mini beef with perhaps the most terrifying player in the NFL. Samuel's "Who's that?" caption on Instagram following the 49ers' 31-10 win over...
NFL
The Big Lead

Deebo Samuel Is Running Through Everyone

Deebo Samuel was the brightest supernova on a star-studded field on Monday night as his San Francisco 49ers clawed back into playoff contention with a stunning three-touchdown victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The electric wide receiver caught five passes for 97 yards and a score while gaining 36 yards and another touchdown on the ground. He's a matchup nightmare in space playing astronaut in a Kyle Shanahan system predicated on room to roam. Opposing tacklers have been powerless to bring him down with first contact and more often than not been privy to a bystander's view as Samuel adds to his incredible YAC figure.
NFL
SF

Top Performers as 49ers Dim LA's All-Star Cast on 'MNF'

While the Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday night with a star-studded cast ready to flash under the primetime lights, it was the San Francisco 49ers who ultimately shined in the dominant 31-10 "Monday Night Football" rout. The 49ers came out aggressive, and played a clean and complementary game of football where players on all sides of the ball narrated Monday night's script.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Deebo Samuel runs in for 8-yard TD vs. Rams

The 49ers answered a Rams touchdown with another long drive. This 11-play drive went 91 yards and ate 7:52 off the clock. A heavy diet of Elijah Mitchell and some key completions from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk set up San Francisco at the 8-yard-line. That’s where they were when Samuel took a handoff around the left side for a rushing touchdown to give the 49ers a 21-7 lead. Samuel has 32 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers' Davante Adams praises Deebo Samuel for huge game in 49ers win

Deebo Samuel has put the entire NFL on notice with his performance this season. The third-year receiver entered the 49ers' 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at Levi's Stadium second in the NFL in receiving yards with 882. His monster season continued with an explosive game against...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Deebo Samuel’s performance in 49ers’ win has some bling to it

Make a massive play, wear a chain roughly the size of a manhole cover. 49ers’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel sparkled — on and off the field — during a do-it-all performance Monday night that he capped by sporting a super-sized gold chain on the sideline after his game-sealing 40-yard touchdown catch in the 49ers’ 31-10 win over the Rams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy