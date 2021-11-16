NFL Reacts to Deebo Samuel's Primetime Outing vs. Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo is remarkably Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded passer and fantasy's No. 1 scoring quarterback over the last two weeks, and game-script may again force him to throw plenty Monday night with the Rams heading into the matchup as four-point favorites. While Jimmy G may be tempting to start coming off a couple of big games and in a matchup with a high total (49.5 points), he's best left on fantasy benches this week. He's not a top-20 QB on the season (fantasy points per game), and PFF grades Garoppolo last among 36 qualifying QBs when pressured. He'll have to play Monday night without right tackle Mike McGlinchey and up against Aaron Donald and possibly Von Miller. There's also a non-zero chance SF turns to rookie Trey Lance if the score gets out of hand.
