The FHSU football team wrapped their season on Saturday with a senior day celebration prior to their game against Pittsburg State. In addition to honoring the football team’s seniors, band, cheer and Tiger Deb seniors were also honored. Pitt State knocked off the Tigers, 34-24. The game started out with a bang as Pitt returned the opening kick return to the house to start the early shoot out. The scoring didn’t end for the first quarter as Fort Hays’ Keylan Chapman knotted up the game at 7-7. Pitt and Fort Hays then exchanged passing touchdowns.

HAYS, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO