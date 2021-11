Latvia-based Air Baltic made it through its home country’s recent four-week lockdown without adjusting its capacity – or its plans for an IPO in the coming years. Speaking to FlightGlobal at the Dubai air show on 15 November – the day Latvia’s lockdown ended – the carrier’s chief executive Martin Gauss said load factors fell by around 10 percentage points to 50% during the period, but that the business benefited from having positioned itself to deal with the ups and downs of Covid-19.

