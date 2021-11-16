ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yue Yuen Sales In October Slump On Factory Shutdowns

By SGB Media
 8 days ago

Yue Yuen consolidated operating revenue in October fell 21.2 percent to $615.2 million...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Sales Rose in October as Investors Rushed Into the Market

Sales of previously owned homes in October rose 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.34 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. There were 1.25 million homes available for sale at the end of October, which is 12% lower compared with a year ago. The median...
REAL ESTATE
aba.com

Retail Sales Increase in October

There were $638.2 billion in retail and food service sales in October, an increase of 1.7% from the previous month, and 16.3% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 1.4% from the previous month and were up 14.9% from last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

China's retail sales beat expectations in October

BEIJING — China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters' poll forecasting 3.5% growth. Industrial production also beat expectations, up by 3.5% year-on-year in October. Reuters had predicted 3%...
RETAIL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: October home sales

Hawaii isn't at the top of the list. Howard has a breakdown of where visitors went. Business Report: Southwest plans to keep unvaccinated employees on the job. Southwest Airlines is backing down from plans to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave. New figures show retail space vacancies across Oahu. Updated:...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's factory gate prices rise in October

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's factory prices continued to pick up in October due to the combined impact of international factors and the tight domestic supply of key energy and raw materials, official data showed Wednesday. The producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

At QVC and HSN, Home Sales Slump as Apparel Gains

Though “costs are still incredibly elevated,” the company is seeing backlogs begin to clear up on the fulfillment front. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Dealerscope

Retail Sales Up 1.7 Percent in October

THE DAILY SCOPE, 11/16/21: No surprise to anyone in the CE or appliance retail sector, but retail sales were up for the third straight month in October. At 1.7 percent, according to the Labor Department, the rise was the highest since March. This of course is in tandem with the fastest rise in prices in 30 years, but it was still good news for most retail entities from the National Retail Federation to Home Depot, which saw a 9.8 percent jump in sales for Q3 and Walmart, which reported a 9.2 percent increase in comparable sales in Q3 2021 versus 8 percent in Q3 2020. The rollercoaster ride continues.
RETAIL
Vietnam
yicaiglobal.com

Digger Sales in China Slumped in October, But Exports Jumped

(Yicai Global) Nov. 12 -- Excavator sales in China plunged 30 percent in October from the same period last year, their biggest monthly drop this year, as real estate curbs, tighter liquidity, less infrastructure projects and the hike in raw material prices hamper demand. Exports, however, were on the rise as overseas economies make a comeback.
ECONOMY
Wrcbtv.com

US home sales rose again in October

Despite low inventory and rising prices, home sales inched higher in October, marking the second straight month of growth, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Existing-home sales, which include completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops were up 0.8% from September to a...
REAL ESTATE
Shore News Network

U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly rise in October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. home sales unexpectedly rose in October, but higher prices amid tight supply remain a challenge for first-time buyers. Existing home sales rose 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday. Economists polled by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

China’s land sales slump for 4th month as property woes worsen

BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales slumped for a fourth month in October compared with year-ago levels, as cash-strapped developers moved cautiously on land buying after tighter regulatory curbs on new borrowing. The value of government land sales in October declined 13.14% from a year earlier to...
ECONOMY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Pricier Fruit Affects Produce Sales in October

In SpartanNash's third-quarter earnings call last week, Jason Monaco, CFO of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer and wholesaler, said that despite definitively rising consumer prices and a whole lot of talk about the inflationary environment, SpartanNash hasn't seen a big impact on what shoppers are buying. "We haven’t seen significant...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

October Ag Tractor and Combine Sales Stay Positive

Overall unit sales of both ag tractors and combines continued their growth above an already-rapid pace set last year. The latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) says U.S. total farm tractor sales climbed 4.8 percent in October compared to last year. U.S. self-propelled combine sales climbed 73 percent, the fourth month in a row of growth near or above 20 percent for harvesters.
AGRICULTURE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US auto factories swung back into gear in October: govt

American car assembly lines roared back into action last month, according to official data released Tuesday, a sign the effects of the global semiconductor shortage that has hobbled production may be ending. The gains at automakers helped propel US industrial production 1.6 percent higher in October, according to the Federal...
ECONOMY
WJON

Home Sales Down in October, Return to Seasonal Slowdown

UNDATED -- The October closed sales for homes dropped in October marking a return to a more typical seasonal slowdown across Minnesota. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County there were 230 closed sales in the month down six percent from October of last year. However, the median sales price at nearly $243,000 is 11 percent higher.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

