Yue Yuen Sales In October Slump On Factory Shutdowns

THE DAILY SCOPE, 11/16/21: No surprise to anyone in the CE or appliance retail sector, but retail sales were up for the third straight month in October. At 1.7 percent, according to the Labor Department, the rise was the highest since March. This of course is in tandem with the fastest rise in prices in 30 years, but it was still good news for most retail entities from the National Retail Federation to Home Depot, which saw a 9.8 percent jump in sales for Q3 and Walmart, which reported a 9.2 percent increase in comparable sales in Q3 2021 versus 8 percent in Q3 2020. The rollercoaster ride continues.

