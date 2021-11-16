CAJE group to focus on affordable housing issues in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment – or CAJE – held its annual fall meeting at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with the plan of voting on its next initiative. The organization was given a list of problems at a Listening Process meeting revolving around affordable housing. CAJE members selected three pressing issues to review — housing conditions, high utility bills, and absent or predatory landlords.

“We’re working hard to make a difference in this community,” said Reverend Floyd Edwards of Mount Olive Galilee Baptist Church and co-chair of CAJE.

At the annual fall meeting, hundreds of people from the Tri-State gathered to listen to these testimonies.

After deliberation, it was unanimous — 249 yesses for CAJE to research all three problems presented.

“We will go back now and do the research and then we’ll come back with a problem and bring that forward and begin to work on the solution,” added Edwards.

CAJE will come up with a strategy to fix the problems and present it to the public in May.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke at the assembly as well, announcing that the city would be allotting a seven figure dollar amount to the Affordable Housing Trust, funded by the American Rescue Plan. The exact number was not given at the meeting. Winnecke also said the city would be allotting $300,000 per year for two years to a jail diversion and crisis intervention program.

