Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Ten, Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL season with a 6-4 record, following a 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, the Patriots were solid at all three levels; against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance.

Prior to this Week Ten matchup, Patriot Maven highlighted three players on offense and three players on defense on which the fan base might have wanted to keep watch.

Let’s examine whether this six-pack of Patriots was ‘worth the watch’ on Sunday:

Mac Jones - Yay

Jones had his best game as a pro, tossing three touchdown passes in a single game for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old finished Sunday’s Week Ten matchup by throwing only four incompletions, while converting seven of nine third down attempts. The Pats rookie first rounder had his first multi-touchdown game of his career, while showcasing his ability to sustain long drives, while also throwing deep and into tight coverage. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Jones was the highest graded Patriot on Sunday, with a mark of 92.5

Brandon Bolden - Yay

Though Rhamondre Stevenson flourished in the starting role, Bolden was a solid complementary piece on Sunday. He also made his presence felt in the passing game. In the Patriots first scoring drive of the second half, Bolden was an integral part of the team’s offensive movement. He logged back-to-back gains for 22 yards and 17 yards respectively. Bolden rushed for 32 yards on three attempts, and three receptions on as many targets for 38 yards receiving. He also took 10 snaps on special teams, returning one kickoff for 14 yards.

Isaiah Wynn - Yay

The oft-maligned Patriots left tackle had a solid day protecting the passer on Sunday. Wynn allowed two total pressures along with one quarterback hurry and a sack. However, considering that he was matched against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, his statistical output looks significantly more impressive. Wynn held up well in both run and pass protection and was a key cog in the offensive line, which did put on a strong showing to keep Garrett disrupting the Pats’ offense.

Davon Godchaux - Yay

While his name typically does not illuminate the stat sheet, Davon Godchaux has provided a solid presence in the middle. On Sunday, he took 33 defensive snaps, primarily at nose tackle. Godchaux’s ability to keep the interior of Cleveland’s offensive line in check allowed edge rushers like Deatrich Wise, Jr. and Christian Barmore to get after Baker Mayfield. While he finished with an overall PFF grade of 64.9, Godchaux also graded out well against the run at 70.3.

Matt Judon - Yay

Though Wise and Barmore may have been the statistical standouts on the Patriots pass defense in Week Ten, Judon continues to be among the key components of New England’s preventive side of the ball. Judon took 39 defensive snaps, and was credited with 0.5 sacks, allowing him to tie his career-high for sacks in one season. He also contributed two quarterback hits and three pressures, capping an overall productive day in the Pats’ front seven.

Adrian Phillips - Yay, with one exception

Phillips allowed two receptions on three pass attempts for seven yards. He does have the distinction of allowing Cleveland’s only touchdown, when quarterback Baker Mayfield found tight end Austin Hooper for an athletic grab in the back of the endzone. While Phillips was mocked by much of Patriots Social Media for his coverage on the play, many were soon-to-forget that the 29-year-old had knocked a would-be touchdown away from Browns’ tight end David Njoku just two plays earlier. Overall, Phillips put in a solid day of coverage on Sunday, finished with an overall PFF grade of 67.3.