ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Ten, Patriots vs. Browns

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rwv6_0cxx7SNT00

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL season with a 6-4 record, following a 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, the Patriots were solid at all three levels; against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance.

Prior to this Week Ten matchup, Patriot Maven highlighted three players on offense and three players on defense on which the fan base might have wanted to keep watch.

Let’s examine whether this six-pack of Patriots was ‘worth the watch’ on Sunday:

Mac Jones - Yay

Jones had his best game as a pro, tossing three touchdown passes in a single game for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old finished Sunday’s Week Ten matchup by throwing only four incompletions, while converting seven of nine third down attempts. The Pats rookie first rounder had his first multi-touchdown game of his career, while showcasing his ability to sustain long drives, while also throwing deep and into tight coverage. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Jones was the highest graded Patriot on Sunday, with a mark of 92.5

Brandon Bolden - Yay

Though Rhamondre Stevenson flourished in the starting role, Bolden was a solid complementary piece on Sunday. He also made his presence felt in the passing game. In the Patriots first scoring drive of the second half, Bolden was an integral part of the team’s offensive movement. He logged back-to-back gains for 22 yards and 17 yards respectively. Bolden rushed for 32 yards on three attempts, and three receptions on as many targets for 38 yards receiving. He also took 10 snaps on special teams, returning one kickoff for 14 yards.

Isaiah Wynn - Yay

The oft-maligned Patriots left tackle had a solid day protecting the passer on Sunday. Wynn allowed two total pressures along with one quarterback hurry and a sack. However, considering that he was matched against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, his statistical output looks significantly more impressive. Wynn held up well in both run and pass protection and was a key cog in the offensive line, which did put on a strong showing to keep Garrett disrupting the Pats’ offense.

Davon Godchaux - Yay

While his name typically does not illuminate the stat sheet, Davon Godchaux has provided a solid presence in the middle. On Sunday, he took 33 defensive snaps, primarily at nose tackle. Godchaux’s ability to keep the interior of Cleveland’s offensive line in check allowed edge rushers like Deatrich Wise, Jr. and Christian Barmore to get after Baker Mayfield. While he finished with an overall PFF grade of 64.9, Godchaux also graded out well against the run at 70.3.

Matt Judon - Yay

Though Wise and Barmore may have been the statistical standouts on the Patriots pass defense in Week Ten, Judon continues to be among the key components of New England’s preventive side of the ball. Judon took 39 defensive snaps, and was credited with 0.5 sacks, allowing him to tie his career-high for sacks in one season. He also contributed two quarterback hits and three pressures, capping an overall productive day in the Pats’ front seven.

Adrian Phillips - Yay, with one exception

Phillips allowed two receptions on three pass attempts for seven yards. He does have the distinction of allowing Cleveland’s only touchdown, when quarterback Baker Mayfield found tight end Austin Hooper for an athletic grab in the back of the endzone. While Phillips was mocked by much of Patriots Social Media for his coverage on the play, many were soon-to-forget that the 29-year-old had knocked a would-be touchdown away from Browns’ tight end David Njoku just two plays earlier. Overall, Phillips put in a solid day of coverage on Sunday, finished with an overall PFF grade of 67.3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
brownsnation.com

Rex Ryan Gives Honest Opinion On Baker Mayfield

Heading into the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 10 contest in New England, ESPN’s Rex Ryan predicted a disaster. He might not have expected the overall carnage that entailed, but he nailed one particular pre-game assessment. And on this morning’s Get Up morning show, he followed up on his Baker Mayfield statement.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Deatrich Wise
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Previewing the Patriots-Chargers Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The New England Patriots are traveling west to the ‘City of Angels’ for a Halloweeen-date with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET. One of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriot Maven MidWeek Notebook: Ferentz Promoted, Bausby Joins Patriots Practice Squad and More

The New England Patriots have begun to turn their full attention to their Week Egith matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, at 4:05pm ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their journey to the City of Angels. From a new addition to the practice squad to a potential rushing milestone, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Adrian Phillips#American Football#The New England Patriots
PatriotMaven

Patriots' Play of the Week: Bourne's Touchdown Pass

Sunday afternoon had an energy that was immediately distinct from the doldrums that plagued the New England Patriots offense late in their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The opening script found tremendous success on the ground, especially with the New York Jets' depleted linebacker core. It took just two minutes for the offense to find itself in scoring position; after some strong runs to open the drive, Josh McDaniels dialed up a 28-yard pass play to Jonnu Smith on a clever play design involving a play-action screen pass.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriot Maven Notebook - Langi to IR, Patriots Host Three for Workouts and More

The New England Patriots improved to 3-4 on the 2021 NFL season with a 54-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. However, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Eight matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. From another Patriot moved to injured reserve to practice squad reversions, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Belichick: “Trying to Get Better Every Day” and More Following Patriots Victory Over the Chargers

The New England Patriots returned to .500 with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight of the 2021 NFL Season. Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones threw for 218 yards; with neither a touchdown pass, nor an interception. Damien Harris would add 80 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown of his own. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 223 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the most costly of which coming in the fourth quarter. Former Charger Adrian Phillips put the Pats ahead for good with a pick-six of Herbert, as the Patriots defeated the Chargers, 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, improving New England to 4-4 on the 2021 season.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Trade-Off: It’s Time to Talk Patriots’ Playoffs-Prospectus With Trade Deadline Now in the Past

Another trade deadline bites the dust…and the Pats stood pat. Despite reasons to improve their depth at cornerback, wide receiver and other positions, the New England Patriots chose not to make a trade to fortify their roster for the remainder of the 2021 season. At the end of the day (both literally and figuratively) the decision may have been the best one for New England. With limited financial resources and thin draft capital, the Patriots ability to indulge in the supply was inadequate, despite a palpable demand.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
259
Followers
534
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy