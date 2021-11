NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun his first official visit to Africa with an appeal for the preservation of democracy in politically and ethnically fractured societies. His trip comes amid worsening crises in Ethiopia and Sudan. Blinken’s three-nation tour got underway Wednesday in Kenya. In meetings with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top officials, Blinken hailed Kenya’s role in seeking to ease the conflict in Ethiopia. And he cited Kenya as an example of a vibrant, inclusive democracy despite challenges it has faced in its own recent elections.

