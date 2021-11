I always approach pieces concerning anything Halo with some trepidation. My undying love for the franchise is no secret, even if more recently it has lost its way. It’s been a long time since a new game in the main strand has been released, and I crave the feelings of awe and wonder which the original trilogy brought to the party. Of course, we are mere weeks away from Halo: Infinite, which promises to bring the series back to its roots. And it is here where I’m excited to revisit in preparation for December 8th, when my prayers will hopefully be answered.

