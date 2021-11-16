What is the difference between Botox and dermal fillers?

If you have eczema, then you've likely found that choosing a body wash at random can be disastrous. Choose poorly and you could end up with red, itchy skin. It's true: your skin-care products — along with cold weather or environmental allergies — can exacerbate eczema, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "Eczema is a condition where the skin barrier is not working as well as it should be working," says Dr. Zeichner. "When that happens, you develop microscopic cracks in the outer skin layer, lose hydration, and the skin becomes inflamed." With the skin barrier in this compromised state, those environmental factors (e.g. your body wash) can make symptoms worse. "Eczema is usually caused by a genetic weakness in the skin barrier," says Dr. Zeichner. "However, environmental factors can make eczema worse or lead to new cases."
