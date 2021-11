Monday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams come into this game off a 28 - 16 beatdown at the hands of the Tennessee Titans last week. Prior to that game the Rams had been on a roll, winners of four straight and seven out of eight games on the season. The Rams boast a formidable offense. They have scored 26 or more points in seven out of nine contests this season. The Rams are tops in the NFL in net yards passing per attempt and in percentage of drives ending in a score. Overall the Rams have the NFL’s 6th ranked offense and 11th ranked defense. This is a talented, well balanced team that is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO