Woox Whetstone Disk Sharpens Them All

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a Colt Offensive Handgun prototype from the 1990s. This neat 1911 looking monster was designed in response to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) solicitation for a pistol that could meet the needs of their operators. The Beretta M9 had long since been a stable, common-house pistol in the United States Armed Forces, but it was decided that the 9mm cartridge and specific features were not good enough for USSOCOM. The list of requirements were things like a 10 round minimum magazine, silencer capable, an integral slide lock, and a few others. Ultimately, the Heckler & Koch Mark 23 was decided on and the Colt Offensive Handgun that was supposed to be a star ended up flickering out and being forgotten.
