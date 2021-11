Actor and Gary Sinise Foundation founder, Gary Sinise, joined "Fox News Primetime" on Veterans Day to share the impact of providing wounded veterans their "forever homes." GARY SINISE: Life can be very, very challenging for somebody in a wheelchair, somebody missing a limb, somebody with severe burns or traumatic brain injury, or blindness or whatever their particular challenges are. It can be very, very difficult just trying to function in an apartment or a small house that's not built for somebody with physical challenges like that. So what we try to do is provide everything that you could possibly think of that would help to make the life of the veteran and the family be more independent; to have the service member be more independent.

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO