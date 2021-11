US 10-year Treasury yields hit fresh multi-week lows under 1.45% on Tuesday. Recent Fed news/commentary has had dovish implications and could be weighing on yields. US 10-year Treasury yields hit fresh multi-week lows on Tuesday after sliding under the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.449% and last week’s low at 1.436%. Yields have risen a touch from session lows at 1.431%, which was their lowest since late September, and are now back in the 1.45% region. As things stand, 10-year yields are down by just under 5bps on the day, having started the session close to 1.50%.

9 DAYS AGO