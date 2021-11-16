ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breland Wants to be a ‘Cultural Bridge,’ Says He’s Here to ‘Bring Light’

By Cindy Watts
CMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHybrid country artist Breland is featured on songs with Hardy and Dierks Bentley, Blanco Brown and Nelly and on “Throw it Back” with Keith Urban. Breland grew up in New Jersey, and his parents are ministers who met in a church choir. While he’s only been a country artist in Nashville...

