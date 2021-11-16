The Old Home Town Makes The Proper Decision On Confederate Statue

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2021-365 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM W. PEAVY, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of WILLIAM W. PEAVY, deceased, having been granted to NANCY P. THOMAS and WILLIAM MICHAEL PEAVY on the 10 day of November by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. NANCY P. THOMAS and WILLIAM MICHAEL PEAVY CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM W. PEAVY, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: J. CLIFF HEARD BENKWITH & HEARD. P.C. 4001 CARMICHAEL ROAD, SUITE 200 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36106 334-395-9899 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 17, 24 and Dec. 1, 2021 EST/PEAVY, W.

