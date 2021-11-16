Axne touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey says now that the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is law, Congress needs to pass the president’s Build Back Better plan. In an interview on Tuesday with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Casey said he’s confident that all fifty Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will join together to pass the bill. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the House to pass the Build Back Better plan this week, Pennsylvania’s senior senator says it will take longer in the Senate. But in the end, Casey expects his colleagues, including Manchin, to be on board. The new infrastructure law...

