Axne touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law Monday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden signed his $1 trillion...

thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Democrats Ignore $1.9 Trillion Bill They Already Passed

Philip Klein of National Review Online ponders a case of selective amnesia among Democrats in Washington. Okay, it might be a bit of an exaggeration to say that Democrats are trying to memory hole the $1.9 trillion economic package they passed in March, but given how it was sold at the time, it’s pretty shocking we hear so little about it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's in Democrats' $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill?

Washington – After protracted negotiations between congressional Democrats and President Biden over the details of his domestic policy agenda, the White House on Thursday rolled out a revamped framework that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. The cost of the package has been whittled...
POTUS
blogforarizona.net

House Democrats Expect To Pass the American Families Plan (Reconciliation Bill) This Week

The Associated Press reports, White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week:. President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Blasts White House For Dishonest Math On ‘Build Back Better’ Plan, Says Manchin & Sinema Won’t Go Along With It

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Democratic heartburn grows over middle class tax provision that also benefits the wealthy

WASHINGTON – Democrats vowed that the wealthy would pay for their $1.75 trillion family care and climate change plan. But a new cost analysis shows that as Democrats try to undo a tax increase Republicans implemented just four years ago on many middle class homeowners in high cost of living states, the benefits to the millionaires and billionaires is complicating Democrats’ message that those same people should pay more in taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Biden's plan to stop surprise medical bills faces bipartisan pushback in Congress

The detente that allowed Congress to pass a law curbing surprise medical bills has disintegrated. A bipartisan group of 152 lawmakers have been assailing the Biden administration's plan to regulate the law and medical providers, warning of grim consequences for underserved patients. For years, patients have faced these massive, unexpected...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

What's next for the Build Back Better Act?

President Biden this week signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law— and the House has also moved a step closer to passing Mr. Biden's social spending agenda, which aims to expand the social safety net for millions of Americans and also contains over $500 billion to combat climate change. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes that lawmakers can vote on the Build Back Better Act this week, but even if they do, it will still have some obstacles to overcome before it's law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Bob Casey Predicts Neighboring Sen. Joe Manchin Will Be On Board To Pass Build Back Better Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey says now that the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is law, Congress needs to pass the president’s Build Back Better plan. In an interview on Tuesday with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Casey said he’s confident that all fifty Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will join together to pass the bill. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the House to pass the Build Back Better plan this week, Pennsylvania’s senior senator says it will take longer in the Senate. But in the end, Casey expects his colleagues, including Manchin, to be on board. The new infrastructure law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS

