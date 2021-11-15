ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Bannon on Garland: This is going to be a misdemeanor from hell

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrump ally Steve Bannon has been released from...

TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
wfxb.com

Steve Bannon Released from Custody Pending Trial

Yesterday after turning himself in, Steve Bannon, former adviser to former President Trump was released from custody. Bannon appeared in federal court for the first time yesterday on charges of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the January 6th riots. Each count carried a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail as well as a fine of up to $100,000 according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors did not seek to detain Bannon before the trial and under conditions approved by the judge he agreed to weekly check-ins, to surrender his passport, provide notice of any travel outside of the district and seek court approval for travel outside of the continental United States. Bannon will be arraigned on Thursday.
Steve Bannon
Protester With 'Coup Plotter' Sign Rains On Steve Bannon's Propaganda Parade

A cheeky protester spoiled Steve Bannon’s breezy dismissal of federal charges against him Monday with a large sign widely seen on national media reading: “Coup Plotter.”. Activist Bill Christeson squeezed into a window of space with his sign just behind the former Donald Trump aide and in front of cameras.
“He's Going To Jail”: Insider Says Trump Vet Steve Bannon Knows He’s Toast

Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
