Bannon on Garland: This is going to be a misdemeanor from hell

Yesterday after turning himself in, Steve Bannon, former adviser to former President Trump was released from custody. Bannon appeared in federal court for the first time yesterday on charges of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the January 6th riots. Each count carried a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail as well as a fine of up to $100,000 according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors did not seek to detain Bannon before the trial and under conditions approved by the judge he agreed to weekly check-ins, to surrender his passport, provide notice of any travel outside of the district and seek court approval for travel outside of the continental United States. Bannon will be arraigned on Thursday.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO