From the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management - November 18, 2021. Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning can happen at any time of the year, but the danger is greater during the winter when doors and windows stay closed and fireplaces, gas heaters, or other fuel burning appliances are in use. In addition, people can also be exposed to deadly CO levels when “warming up” their cars in garages or keeping them running when stuck in snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO