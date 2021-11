The 2021 Chancellor’s Awards for Workforce Development were a highlight of this year’s Hire Education Conference. The awards honor people and organizations who have gone the extra mile for our students and programs. This year’s award recipients hail from across the commonwealth, and because the ceremony was recorded for the virtual conference, you’ll be able to see and hear from them by clicking web links embedded in this blog post.

