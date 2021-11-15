ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Residents Want Different Speed Limits on These 13 Roads

By Mateo
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever found yourself driving behind a car that is just going too slow? Maybe you have looked in the rear view mirror and noticed a car that is far...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

How Idaho Drivers Can Avoid Wildlife Collisions

It's one of the scariest moments an Idaho driver can have while driving in the early morning or last at night, an animal in the road. If you're new to Idaho, you need to prepare yourself for the possibility that you may see one of our many wildlife creatures in the middle of the road.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Bogus Basin is Ready with ALL the Winter Fun Activities

Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and has been a part of the Treasure Valley for nearly 80 years. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience, rather than putting the money into the hands of upper management or owners. Nope Bogus Basin is better than that, and continues to make it self better year over year due to being a non profit. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Even Though Christmas is on the Brain, Don’t Forget About Camping for Next Summer – It’s Time to Reserve

We may be ramping right into winter and Holiday mode in the Treasure Valley and Gem State but this is a reminder not to totally set aside camping season in your mind. While yes, that seems silly unless you are carefully planning to surprise your kids, sibling, parents, friend or sweetheart with camping gear or survival gadgets. Reserving those sought after and prime camping sites for next year is a whole other part to think about.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Parents Cringe at This Nampa Event Every Child Wants To Go To

Imagine spending time at an event that will haunt you for weeks, if not months or years. You children are begging you to go--and who would you be to not get them tickets to the event of the year? You think to yourself "oh, this will be totally tolerable" and then just minutes in to this live event in a packed arena, you find yourself turning to other parents are you and you're all wondering what on earth you've done.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Boise, ID
Traffic
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

20 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas

In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!. According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

15 Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive

In the Treasure Valley, most people already have their favorite spots to find certain foods. When you're craving Finger Steaks, you know exactly where you're heading to. It's cold and dreary? You've got your favorite soup spot. Grilled cheese sandwiches? There's a very Boise guide to that, too!. But what...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Gas Prices Refuse to Drop

As we get closer to the holidays, it seems all Idahoans want for Christmas is lower gas prices. Unfortunately, it looks like the price of gas resembles Embenzier Scrooge. Idaho's gas prices continue to be at recent record highs despite the end of the summer and now fall driving seasons. Drivers have been deprived of the annual drop in gas prices that occurs during this time of year.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy