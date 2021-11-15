Tank maker can keep fighting liability for fertility clinic meltdown

(Reuters) - Cryogenic tank manufacturer Chart Industries Inc can still seek to prove that it was not responsible for the failure of one of its tanks at a San Francisco fertility clinic in an upcoming trial, even after a jury in an earlier trial found that it was, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said Friday that the jury's June verdict was not the final word on Chart's liability because it was still being appealed.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and Pacific Fertility did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over a March 2018 tank failure at Pacific Fertility Center, which destroyed thousands of eggs and embryos. Corley last year denied a motion by the plaintiffs to certify the case as a class action, instead ordering a series of separate trials.

In the first such trial, involving claims by three women and a couple, a jury found Chart 90% responsible and the clinic 10% responsible and awarded $15 million to the plaintiffs.

The second trial, including claims by nine plaintiffs, is scheduled to begin in January. The plaintiffs had sought to preclude Chart from relitigating key issues, including whether the tank was defective, whether it caused the incident and Chart's share of liability, which would have left only the specific plaintiffs' injuries and potential damages to be decided.

Claims against the clinic are pending in arbitration.

The case is In re Pacific Fertility Center Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-01586.

For the plaintiffs: Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp; Amy Zeman of Gibbs Law Group; Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway and others

For Chart: John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell