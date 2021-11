Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that THOMAS CRAFT, a licensed attorney, pled guilty in Manhattan federal court to securities fraud. CRAFT’s guilty plea results from his involvement in a fraudulent scheme in which he falsely represented that he had undertaken certain legal work in connection with attorney opinion letters, when in truth and in fact, he merely rubber-stamped the opinion letters that had been prepared by his co-defendant, Richard Rubin, who was a disbarred attorney.

