For many families, this Thanksgiving will represent a return to normalcy, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines. But for some parents, the holiday presents yet another dilemma: Should they gather with friends and family, given that children ages 5 to 11 will be only partially vaccinated by Thanksgiving, and younger kids won’t be vaccinated at all? Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for their first ...

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO