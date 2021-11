Hip Hop history is riddled with infamous moments from The Source Awards. It was there that fights would break out and tense moments were had as different rappers and their cliques were placed in the same room in the midst of their public beefs. In 1995, Outkast was the collective from the South that was just making music people could vibe to as "East vs. West" madness took over the industry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO