Wheeling University (5-4, 4-3 MEC) travels south this week to take on Charleston (6-2, 6-2). Charleston took the only matchup between the two schools, 51-12, back in 2019. A win for Wheeling would secure a winning season in just the program’s second full year of varsity play. The Cardinals have won the last two games by a combined seven points. Wheeling did not commit a turnover in a game for the first time last week in a win over Concord.

WHEELING, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO