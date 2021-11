PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The No. 17 Blue Hens (13-9) fell to No. 1 Rutgers (19-3) Friday afternoon in the First Round of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Tournament. "So proud of my team! They played so well together the entire game," said head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof. "They showed they can play with any team in the country if they believe in themselves and take care of one play at the time, one quarter and ultimately the entire game. Not only did we compete with the No. 1 team in the country, we had opportunities to win but struggled a bit on converting in front of Rutgers goal-cage."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO