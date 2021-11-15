The Owensboro Convention Center has announced plans for its 4th Annual Breakfast with Santa event and it's a month away in downtown Owensboro. Last year, I was invited to come by and spend time with Santa, Mrs. Claus and my friends at the Owensboro Convention Center and German American Bank. Last year, due to COVID-19, Breakfast with Santa was a drive-thru event. It was REALLY windy and cold (in fact, at one point I think we had to catch Santa's tent and keep it from flying across the front lawn like his reindeer), but it was a heckuva lot of fun.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO