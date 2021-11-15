ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Breakfast with Santa

By Maddie Sisk
playrockwall.com
 4 days ago

Santa Claus is coming to town! Bring your family and enjoy...

playrockwall.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Jolly Old Saint Nick’s Coming to Owensboro for a Yummy Breakfast with Santa

The Owensboro Convention Center has announced plans for its 4th Annual Breakfast with Santa event and it's a month away in downtown Owensboro. Last year, I was invited to come by and spend time with Santa, Mrs. Claus and my friends at the Owensboro Convention Center and German American Bank. Last year, due to COVID-19, Breakfast with Santa was a drive-thru event. It was REALLY windy and cold (in fact, at one point I think we had to catch Santa's tent and keep it from flying across the front lawn like his reindeer), but it was a heckuva lot of fun.
OWENSBORO, KY
Woodlands Online& LLC

December Happenings at The Woodlands Resort; Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Day Holiday Brunch, 2022 New Year’s Eve party & more!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Relax and rejuvenate amidst 350 wooded acres at a property just ranked among the top three resorts in Texas by Travel + Leisure magazine. Whether this holiday season takes a turn for the cool or the warm, you’ll enjoy access to the heated Forest Oasis waterpark, daily activities to keep the kiddos entertained and a myriad of onsite offerings including golf, tennis, kayaking, sunset turtle feeding, nightly S’mores by the fire pit, plus bikes to discover the area’s numerous trails.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast With Santa#Orange Juice#Christmas#Food Drink
therebelwalk.com

Shark Snacks: Breakfast Casserole

OXFORD, Miss. — While I typically love afternoon and/or night games best, there is something to be said for morning games a.k.a. “breakfast games.” An 11 a.m. kickoff is the perfect excuse to indulge in Bloody Marys and breakfast foods, which I love. This week’s recipe is for a savory,...
OXFORD, MS
EatThis

ALDI Shoppers Say These Are The Best Frozen Meals on Shelves

When you don't have the time to cook up dinner, nothing comes to the rescue quite like a frozen meal. Whether you need a whole entrée that you can heat up after a long day of work or a simple meal shortcut that you can combine with a larger table spread, it's convenient to have a few frozen foods on hand. Unfortunately, these products range in quality, and knowing which items to lean towards or stay away from can make or break your meal plans.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oaklandside.org

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals and groceries in the East Bay

For many households, Thanksgiving entails a large gathering of family and/or friends with plenty of food to go around the table. This is not the scenario for everyone, however, even in a region as abundant at the Bay Area. It’s up to churches, support organizations and some charitable businesses to fill in the gap, providing groceries or hot Thanksgiving meals to those who need it.
OAKLAND, CA
Webster County Citizen

- Free vets breakfast Thursday

Military veterans in the Seymour area are invited to a free breakfast this Thursday morning in observation of the Veterans Day holiday. Breakfast will be served for all local veterans from 7 to 9:30 a.m., courtesy of Michael Kyle's American Family Insurance agency and Steph's Place, located at 202 West Washington Street, just off the southwest corner of the Seymour square.
SEYMOUR, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy