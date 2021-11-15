How to be cloud smart in a cloud-first world

Doing business today without big data would be unthinkable. Market specialists gathering information for analysis and forecasts, developers producing numerous versions of programs, and business processes at times requiring storage of gigantic amounts of files are just a few broad examples of how business rests on data — and storing such volumes of information on one’s own systems tends to be cumbersome. As a result, companies are increasingly turning to public cloud platforms such as Azure Storage or Amazon S3. Somewhere during migration to the cloud, however, a common question arises: How can you scan uploads to prevent cloud storage from becoming another source of cyberthreats?
