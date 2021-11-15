How to be cloud smart in a cloud-first world

For students today, there is 1uite a lot of attention to detail and overall emphasis surrounding not only what really works for the space but also what is going to be most effective for individual students because as we all know, a learning approach for a particular student can be entirely ineffective for another. As such, it is genuinely so overwhelming and so important that students are able to really be able to build on their own approach and understanding to be able to create the most successful experience with higher education for themselves. What works fantastic at any given time can be ineffective in the next and so it is important to not only find it works but to be actively and consistently trying to figure out better ways.

