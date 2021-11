The regional Japanese carrier Air Do has announced a new collaboration with The Pokemon Company, which will result in a new Vulpix-themed jet appearing over the skies of Japan for the next five years. Air Do has announced its new Vulpix Jet Hokkaido, a new jet that features both variations of the popular fox-like Pokemon. One side of the jet will be decorated with the Kanto variant of Vulpix first seen in the original Pokemon games, while the other will feature the Alolan variant of Vulpix seen in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Every seat on the jet will have a Vulpix headrest cover, flight attendants on the jet will wear Vulpix aprons, and drinks will be served in Vulpix paper cups. Vulpix postcards and stickers will also be available for travelers on the jet. You can check out an early look at the jet below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO