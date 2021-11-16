Facebook users who ruminate and compare themselves to their friends experience increased loneliness
By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
3 days ago
A study among Facebook users found that those who tend to ruminate and to compare themselves to other users are more likely to experience loneliness. The findings were published in the journal Heliyon. People are increasingly reporting a lack of social connection in their lives, prompting scholars to suggest...
Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
An image of a camouflaged reptile has left Facebook users worried about their vision after it was shared online. Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, based in Queensland, Australia, posted a snap of the disguised creature, challenging their followers to a weekly game of ‘Spot the Snake Sunday’. Article continues below advertisement.
Facebook’s vice president of content policy pushed back against criticism that rebranding its parent company as Meta Platforms Inc. was just a distraction from negative attention. Monika Bickert’s comments, given in an interview with Bloomberg, precede fresh testimony Monday by whistleblower Frances Haugen in the European Parliament, where legislators are...
Meta’s Facebook is trying to lure young users away from buzzier, youth-oriented social networks like TikTok and Snapchat, and it’s starting by creating more places for them to hang out online while offering enticements for creators to share their content. The social network has been losing popularity with young adults...
It looks like Mark Zuckerberg's websites are having trouble again, including Messenger, Instagram's messaging function, and other Facebook services, according to a tweet from Messenger. While not everyone is affected, this does not bode well on the bright future described during Zuckerberg's big brand pivot announcement, made last week. Facebook...
Shortly after going ‘Meta,’ the social media giant has announced abandoning a key Facebook feature that had triggered debates. As revealed, Meta has decided to down the face recognition feature on the Facebook platform. Alongside the feature removal, Facebook will also delete the data of users who opted for this feature.
Meta—the company formerly known as Facebook—desperately wants you to believe that it is going to put the future on your face. That was the gist of Mark Zuckerberg’s hour-and-a-half announcement today that the largest social-media company in history was officially rebranding, and reorienting itself to focus on “the metaverse.”. The...
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses. In 2020, Facebook made around $86 billion in revenue, 98% of which came from advertising sales. The remaining 2% comes from retail sales of Oculus and Portal devices, and payment fees from developers. When COVID-19 hit the world in 2019, most companies took a big hit, but Facebook's revenue grew 22% during the first year of the pandemic with a net income of $29 billion. It makes sense that during a time in which leaving our homes and visiting friends could lead to a debilitating and sometimes deadly disease social media sites flourished. Facebook was one place people could interact with the outside world without fear of contracting COVID-19. However, as the pandemic raged on and more and more people turned to online social platforms, we began to realize just how harmful social media could be.
Over the past 20 years, our daily lives have drastically changed. Ever since the early 2000’s the amount of people who are a part of social media has skyrocketed. According to Statista (2021) during the years 2019 and 2020, the average amount of time users have spent on social media sites is 145 minutes, which equals 2.4 hours. Since we live in a world where social media has become a huge part of society’s life, it would make sense that it has become rather important to these individuals to create and maintain content to post on these sites – especially for those who use these platforms to show off their brand.
Facebook’s own internal research found 1 in 8 of its users reported compulsive social media use that interfered with their sleep, work, and relationships— what the social media platform calls “problematic use” but is more commonly known as “internet addiction,” the Wall Street Journal reported. The social media platform had...
People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whatever your reasons for wanting to cancel your account, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.
A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
We’ve all kind of known that Facebook was harmful to some of us, but now we have actual proof that the company knew as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, internal documents from Facebook’s own researchers show that the social media company knew for years that it was harmful to 1 in 8 users.
Hey everybody. Exciting news today. As many of you know, I’ve referenced Facebook a ton in my content over the last decade as an example of my macro thesis: Understand where the attention is — it matters so much. That being said, the company has the world’s attention yet again with its recent announcement rebranding as “Meta.” After sharing my initial thoughts on Instagram, I connected last Tuesday with the man himself — Mark Zuckerberg – Founder & CEO, Meta. In a podcast conversation, I was personally very excited about, Mark and I talked about all things Web3, MetaVerse, and how Meta plans to be a major driving force in the space for years to come. I hope you all enjoy.
The global rise of social media has largely facilitated the dissemination of misinformation. While social media platforms have given users greater access to information, it has also given every user a virtual soapbox, to spout their conspiracy theories. In the last US presidential election, “fake news” dominated the headlines and...
Recently, after intense public criticism over the way it handles fake news, hate speech and political speech, the company formerly known as Facebook has now re-branded itself under a new name, Meta. Nonetheless, Facebook remains the name of the popular social network which exists under the larger company. Facebook has...
Comments / 0