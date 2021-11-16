ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook users who ruminate and compare themselves to their friends experience increased loneliness

By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study among Facebook users found that those who tend to ruminate and to compare themselves to other users are more likely to experience loneliness. The findings were published in the journal Heliyon. People are increasingly reporting a lack of social connection in their lives, prompting scholars to suggest...

www.psypost.org

IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
INTERNET
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
INTERNET
Advertising Age

Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistleblower hearing

Facebook’s vice president of content policy pushed back against criticism that rebranding its parent company as Meta Platforms Inc. was just a distraction from negative attention. Monika Bickert’s comments, given in an interview with Bloomberg, precede fresh testimony Monday by whistleblower Frances Haugen in the European Parliament, where legislators are...
INTERNET
Seattle Times

Looking for younger users, Facebook turns to creators and online hangouts

Meta’s Facebook is trying to lure young users away from buzzier, youth-oriented social networks like TikTok and Snapchat, and it’s starting by creating more places for them to hang out online while offering enticements for creators to share their content. The social network has been losing popularity with young adults...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
latesthackingnews.com

Facebook Sunsets Face Recognition And Deletes Users’ Data Due to Privacy Concerns

Shortly after going ‘Meta,’ the social media giant has announced abandoning a key Facebook feature that had triggered debates. As revealed, Meta has decided to down the face recognition feature on the Facebook platform. Alongside the feature removal, Facebook will also delete the data of users who opted for this feature.
INTERNET
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Facebook Changed Its Name

Meta—the company formerly known as Facebook—desperately wants you to believe that it is going to put the future on your face. That was the gist of Mark Zuckerberg’s hour-and-a-half announcement today that the largest social-media company in history was officially rebranding, and reorienting itself to focus on “the metaverse.”. The...
INTERNET
Morristown Minute

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning&nbsp;advertising space to businesses. In 2020, Facebook made around $86 billion in revenue, 98% of which came from advertising sales. The remaining 2% comes from retail sales of Oculus and&nbsp;Portal devices, and payment fees from developers. When COVID-19 hit the world in 2019, most companies took a big hit, but Facebook's revenue grew 22% during the first year of the pandemic with a net income of $29 billion. It makes sense that during a time in which leaving our homes and visiting friends could lead to a debilitating and sometimes deadly disease social media sites flourished. Facebook was one place people could interact with the outside world without fear of contracting COVID-19. However, as the pandemic raged on and more and more people turned to online social platforms, we began to realize just how harmful social media could be.&nbsp;
northerniowan.com

True identities on social media

Over the past 20 years, our daily lives have drastically changed. Ever since the early 2000’s the amount of people who are a part of social media has skyrocketed. According to Statista (2021) during the years 2019 and 2020, the average amount of time users have spent on social media sites is 145 minutes, which equals 2.4 hours. Since we live in a world where social media has become a huge part of society’s life, it would make sense that it has become rather important to these individuals to create and maintain content to post on these sites – especially for those who use these platforms to show off their brand.
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook reportedly is aware of the level of ‘problematic use’ among its users

Facebook’s own internal research found 1 in 8 of its users reported compulsive social media use that interfered with their sleep, work, and relationships— what the social media platform calls “problematic use” but is more commonly known as “internet addiction,” the Wall Street Journal reported. The social media platform had...
INTERNET
CNET

Don't just deactivate your Facebook account. Delete it permanently

People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whatever your reasons for wanting to cancel your account, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.
INTERNET
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
AlleyWatch

Web3/Metaverse Chat with Mark Zuckerberg

Hey everybody. Exciting news today. As many of you know, I’ve referenced Facebook a ton in my content over the last decade as an example of my macro thesis: Understand where the attention is — it matters so much. That being said, the company has the world’s attention yet again with its recent announcement rebranding as “Meta.” After sharing my initial thoughts on Instagram, I connected last Tuesday with the man himself — Mark Zuckerberg – Founder & CEO, Meta. In a podcast conversation, I was personally very excited about, Mark and I talked about all things Web3, MetaVerse, and how Meta plans to be a major driving force in the space for years to come. I hope you all enjoy.
INTERNET
lancerfeed.press

Facebook’s name change: just another mistake

Recently, after intense public criticism over the way it handles fake news, hate speech and political speech, the company formerly known as Facebook has now re-branded itself under a new name, Meta. Nonetheless, Facebook remains the name of the popular social network which exists under the larger company. Facebook has...
INTERNET

